Wednesday, August 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp introduces a 'View Once' feature that deletes photos or videos immediately after they are opened

Users will not be able to forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with the 'view once' feature.


tech2 News StaffAug 04, 2021 09:31:16 IST

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for its iOS and Android users that will allow them to send images and videos that will disappear after they've been opened. This 'View Once' feature deletes the media file once the recipient sees it, just like on Instagram and Snapchat.

WhatsApp has rolled out the new 'View Once' feature. Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp has rolled out the new 'View Once' feature. Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp assures that the "View Once" media is protected by end-to-end encryption so that even the platform does not have access to it. Such media files will be marked as "one-time" and once viewed, it will show an "opened" tag. WhatsApp further states that such media files will not be stored in the Gallery of the receiver. Users will not be able to forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with the "view once" feature.

If the receiver has turned on the read receipts option, then only can the sender find out if the file sent with the view once enabled has been opened or not. If the media file sent with the view once feature is not opened within 14 days of it being sent, it will "expire" from the chat. Notably, the sender has to manually choose the view once feature every time they send an image or video.

WhatsApp reveals that view once media can be restored from back given that it is unopened at the time of back up. As per the company blog, "If the photo or video has already been opened, the media will not be included in the backup and can’t be restored."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users will now be able to join group calls in case they miss it: How it works

Jul 20, 2021
WhatsApp users will now be able to join group calls in case they miss it: How it works
WhatsApp rolls out 'Archived Chats' feature to keep a few chats hidden even after new text messages: How it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolls out 'Archived Chats' feature to keep a few chats hidden even after new text messages: How it works

Jul 28, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021