WhatsApp Web to get new photo editing tools while Android Beta might get new emojis: Report

The new emojis include mended heart, burning heart, face in the cloud, different skin-tone faces with mustache emojis and more.


tech2 News StaffAug 11, 2021 15:29:14 IST

WhatsApp web and the desktop app are expected to get new photo editing tools soon, WABetaInfo reported. These tools that are already available for mobile app users include drawing tools like add stickers, text, emojis, crop, and rotate image before sending it. The report reveals that the update has now rolled out for all users but in case some have not received it, they will also get it soon.

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is seen in front of a displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RC16FAE1EA70

Notably, the said emojis have already made their way to iOS users in iOS 14.5 update.

In addition to the updates for WhatsApp Web and desktop app, another WABetaInfo report also suggests a few updates in Android Beta. As per the report, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.16.10 will come with new emojis which were unveiled by Unicode Consortium in July. Notably, the said emojis have already made their way to iOS users in iOS 14.5 update.

Image: WABetaInfo

New Emojis. Image: WABetaInfo

The new emojis include mended heart, burning heart, face in the cloud, different genders couple emojis, couple kissing emojis, different skin-tone face with mustache emojis, face with spiral eyes and more.

