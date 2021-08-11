tech2 News StaffAug 11, 2021 15:29:14 IST
WhatsApp web and the desktop app are expected to get new photo editing tools soon, WABetaInfo reported. These tools that are already available for mobile app users include drawing tools like add stickers, text, emojis, crop, and rotate image before sending it. The report reveals that the update has now rolled out for all users but in case some have not received it, they will also get it soon.
In addition to the updates for WhatsApp Web and desktop app, another WABetaInfo report also suggests a few updates in Android Beta. As per the report, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.16.10 will come with new emojis which were unveiled by Unicode Consortium in July. Notably, the said emojis have already made their way to iOS users in iOS 14.5 update.
The new emojis include mended heart, burning heart, face in the cloud, different genders couple emojis, couple kissing emojis, different skin-tone face with mustache emojis, face with spiral eyes and more.
iOS 14.5 allows a mix of skin tone options for ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ which uses the same emoji picker interface used for https://t.co/Z9Tr0ZfMKp pic.twitter.com/hGFzASYnw9
— Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) April 26, 2021
