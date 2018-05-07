The annual F8 Facebook Developer Conference just wrapped up and now we're seeing a score of updates coming to all of Facebook's properties. Among these updates is a picture-in-picture (PiP) feature, where the user would be able to view Facebook or Instagram videos directly on WhatsApp.

This update is only applicable to iOS in version 2.18.51 of the WhatsApp app. It is not known whether it will come on Android. Through this feature, the user can simultaneously watch a video without worrying about leaving their chat. Like YouTube, the user can move the video tab around the WhatsApp screen without ever needing to open the Instagram or Facebook app.

The video window includes a play, pause and a stop button. Apart from playing it on the chat platform, the user can also expand it and it can be viewed in fullscreen as well.

Speaking of the updates, at the 2018 F8 developer conference, it was announced that WhatsApp is coming up with a group calling feature along with AR stickers. In the group calling feature, the user would be able to add three more people to an audio conversation.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, the social networking giant intends to play matchmaker, announcing a new dating feature that will apparently encourage people to meet at events that they like.