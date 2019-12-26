Thursday, December 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp Beta for iOS to soon get dark mode, low data mode among other features

On top of the app layout itself, shared location maps, too, will reportedly appear in shades of grey and black in dark mode.


tech2 News StaffDec 26, 2019 09:19:17 IST

WhatsApp might finally roll out dark mode for its users this year. While it's unfortunate that it has not happened already, there are already many hacks to get dark mode on WhatsApp without waiting for the official rollout. Now, a report reveals that WhatsApp Beta for iOS has started receiving dark mode along with a couple of other new features in the latest iOS update.

In the iOS 2.20.10.23 update, users are likely to see dark mode, low data mode and contacts integration feature, as per a recent report by WABetaInfo. It is being speculated that the same changes will also appear in the Android update.

(Also read: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a 'delete messages' feature on its Android beta app)

WhatsApp Beta for iOS to soon get dark mode, low data mode among other features

Representational image: Reuters

(Also read: How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices)

Here are the new features that you will see in the latest  iOS 2.20.10.23 update:

Dark mode

A screenshot shared in the report suggests that in dark mode, the shared location map in addition to the app layout itself, will appear in shades of grey and black.

Dark mode. Image: WABetaInfo

Dark mode. Image: WABetaInfo

This is being tested in WhatsApp Beta as of now, and chances are we might soon see these updates in the stable version of WhatsApp as well.

(Also read: WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices soon)

Low data mode

The low data mode will reportedly restrict auto-download of media files, voice messages on WhatsApp when the iPhone is working on cellular network. In short, it will reduce the amount of network data usage when you aren't on WiFi.

Low data mode in iOS. Image: WABetaInfo

Low data mode in iOS. Image: WABetaInfo

While this is already a setting in iPhones, WhatsApp is expected to be compatible with this mode going forward. As per the report, to enable it, you simply have to go the Settings>Cellular>Cellular data options>Low data mode.

Low data mode. Image: WABetaInfo

Low data mode. Image: WABetaInfo

Contacts Integration

In this feature, the report suggests that whenever you are sharing a document or any media file from your iPhone, you will now be able to see some suggested WhatsApp contacts, groups along with Airdrop and Mail options. You can now share multimedia directly with some suggested WhatsApp contacts via this new iOS share sheet.

Contacts integration. Image: WABetaInfo

Contacts integration. Image: WABetaInfo

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta's latest update brings six new emojis, new chat settings

Dec 18, 2019
WhatsApp beta's latest update brings six new emojis, new chat settings
How to use live photos from an iOS device as GIFs on Twitter

Twitter

How to use live photos from an iOS device as GIFs on Twitter

Dec 13, 2019
WhatsApp will stop running on these smartphones starting 31 December

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will stop running on these smartphones starting 31 December

Dec 11, 2019
WhatsApp flaw allowed attackers to crash app via group chat message: Check Point Research

WhatsApp

WhatsApp flaw allowed attackers to crash app via group chat message: Check Point Research

Dec 17, 2019
Facebook India policy director to Parliamentary panel: WhatsApp's encryption makes snooping from our end impossible

WhatsApp

Facebook India policy director to Parliamentary panel: WhatsApp's encryption makes snooping from our end impossible

Dec 16, 2019
CAA: People use Instagram, TikTok to raise awareness on how to organise protests

Citizenship Amendment Act

CAA: People use Instagram, TikTok to raise awareness on how to organise protests

Dec 19, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019