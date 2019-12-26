tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp might finally roll out dark mode for its users this year. While it's unfortunate that it has not happened already, there are already many hacks to get dark mode on WhatsApp without waiting for the official rollout. Now, a report reveals that WhatsApp Beta for iOS has started receiving dark mode along with a couple of other new features in the latest iOS update.

In the iOS 2.20.10.23 update, users are likely to see dark mode, low data mode and contacts integration feature, as per a recent report by WABetaInfo. It is being speculated that the same changes will also appear in the Android update.

(Also read: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a 'delete messages' feature on its Android beta app)

(Also read: How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices)

Here are the new features that you will see in the latest iOS 2.20.10.23 update:

Dark mode

A screenshot shared in the report suggests that in dark mode, the shared location map in addition to the app layout itself, will appear in shades of grey and black.

This is being tested in WhatsApp Beta as of now, and chances are we might soon see these updates in the stable version of WhatsApp as well.

(Also read: WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices soon)

Low data mode

The low data mode will reportedly restrict auto-download of media files, voice messages on WhatsApp when the iPhone is working on cellular network. In short, it will reduce the amount of network data usage when you aren't on WiFi.

While this is already a setting in iPhones, WhatsApp is expected to be compatible with this mode going forward. As per the report, to enable it, you simply have to go the Settings>Cellular>Cellular data options>Low data mode.

Contacts Integration

In this feature, the report suggests that whenever you are sharing a document or any media file from your iPhone, you will now be able to see some suggested WhatsApp contacts, groups along with Airdrop and Mail options. You can now share multimedia directly with some suggested WhatsApp contacts via this new iOS share sheet.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.