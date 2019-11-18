Monday, November 18, 2019Back to
WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices soon

One of the latest beta versions references a ‘WhatsApp registration code’ for multi-device support.


tech2 News StaffNov 18, 2019 13:33:44 IST

Multi-device support could soon be coming to WhatsApp. One of the beta versions of iOS has implemented a new feature that asks users for a registration code. Once enabled, this feature could allow you to use WhatsApp on multiple devices using the same account.

WhatsApp. Reuters

WABetaInfo discovered this feature on WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.19.120.20. When you log in on a new device, WhatsApp usually asks for a verification code that you must have already set earlier. In the beta version, the app notifies that a registration code was requested for your account. A notification pop-up also appeared in this version even though it hasn’t been enabled yet.

'Whatsapp registration code' notification. Image: WABetaInfo

'Whatsapp registration code' notification. Image: WABetaInfo

For now, you can use WhatsApp on multiple desktops with the same account. This uses WhatsApp for Web but only one mobile device can be used. A stable data or internet connection on the phone is also mandatory. With multi-platform support, multiple devices can be used with the same account, say on iOS and Android.

While multi-device support is being developed, the highly awaited dark mode is almost close to release since tiny refinements are currently being done in the beta versions. However, there’s no official date for the rollout yet.

