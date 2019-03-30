Saturday, March 30, 2019Back to
WhatsApp beta for Android gets consecutive voice messages feature, improved PiP mode

WhatsApp for Android gets consecutive voice messages feature, improved PiP in latest beta v2.19.86

tech2 News Staff
Mar 30, 2019 12:20:42 IST

WhatsApp is testing and possibly planning to add a host of features to its platform including a dark mode, advanced search and fingerprint authentication.

Representational image.

WABetaInfo just recently revealed the cross-messaging platform to be working on Forwarding Info and Frequent Forwarding feature to tackle the spread of fake news on the platform. And the site now claims that WhatsApp has rolled out another beta update that brings consecutive voice message functionality. The changes are said to have arrived in beta v2.19.86 for Android.

The new consecutive voice messages feature allows for auto-playing multiple voice messages that are being sent one after the other. The feature had been under works since November last year and it was first spotted on WhatsApp beta version 2.18.100 for iOS.

Additionally, the latest beta update is said to bring improvements to the PiP (picture-in-picture) mode. To recall, WhatsApp released the PiP mode for iOS in May last year and it later extended the feature on Android platform in December. While the PiP mode for iOS allowed users to navigate between chats while the videos are being played, the mode for Android had the limitation of playing video only inside a chat.

However, the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android has now brought an improved PiP mode that functions similar to iOS. With the improved PiP mode, WhatsApp users on Android will be able to play video in a small window even if they exit the chat, minimise the app or switch to another app. Apparently, the tweaks in PiP are disabled by default in the latest beta. There is no timeline provided as to when the PiP mode will go live, however, the report notes that the PiP improvements will only be available on devices running Android 8.0 Oreo and above.

