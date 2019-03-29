tech2 News Staff

Android users on WhatsApp, get ready for some new features coming your way.

Android beta app v2.19.83 and v2.19.86 have recently been rolling out, and the two versions bring some interesting new features.

WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo reveals that the v2.19.83 has traces of a new authentication feature for Android. WhatsApp added support for fingerprint authentication on iOS earlier this year.

The report also shares screenshots of how the feature can be enabled from Settings and how it would look like. Unfortunately, this feature is disabled by default, so it won't work for all beta users as of yet. There is also no word on when the feature will be rolled out to the public version of the app.

Reportedly, the feature will allow users to lock their account and unlock it using a fingerprint sensor, which means, you will only be able to use the feature if your smartphone comes with a fingerprint reader.

How to enable Fingerprint reader on WhatsApp?

To enable to the feature, when it's rolled out, you can head to Settings >Account >Privacy > Use Fingerprint to Unlock. Once enabled, WhatsApp will ask you to register your fingerprint, after which you can choose if you want the app to be locked immediately after you leave the app, after 1 minute, after 10 minutes, or after 30 minutes.

Simultaneously, the WhatsApp beta v2.19.86 (also spotted by WABetaInfo) also reveals a consecutive voice message feature. This feature basically automatically plays consecutive voice notes. So if you get five voice notes in a row, and you play the first one, the consecutive four will play in continuation.

The same version also brings improvement to the picture-in-picture mode, wherein users will be allowed to switch chat without closing the media playing in the small window.

