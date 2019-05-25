tech2 News Staff

Launched back in March this year, Vivo V15 has now received a permanent price cut of Rs 2,000 in India. This smartphone's price is now down to Rs 19,990.

Another Vivo phone's price has been slashed and that is Vivo Y17. It was previously priced at Rs 17,990 in India and after the price cut of Rs 2,000, it costs 15,990. Both the handsets are available on major brick and mortar store across India.

One thing that the buyers need to keep in mind is that the price cut is just for these two devices and not Vivo V15 Pro (review), which still is priced at Rs 28,990.

Vivo V15 specifications

Vivo V15 (review) comes with a 6.53-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is covered by a 2.5 D curved panel and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and has 6 GB of RAM along with storage of up to 128 GB. In terms of software, we see that the device runs on Vivo's proprietary Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

In terms of camera, the phone has 32 MP front camera which pops-out from the top and triple camera setup at the back comprising of 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP sensors. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which supports quick charge. In terms of authentication, the phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Connectivity options for the phones include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB 2.0 port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone will be available in three colours namely, Glamour Red, Frozen Black and Royal Blue.

The Chinese brand, Vivo, has recently added another colour variant to the lineup–Aqua Blue.

Vivo Y17 Specifications

Vivo Y 17 comes with a 6.35-inch Halo FullView waterdrop display and has 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is fueled by 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. Vivo Y17 houses 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. On the back, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup with 13 MP, 8 MP and 2 MP sensor. On the front, the device comes with 20 MP camera.

Vivo Y17 runs on FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It is equipped with 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.