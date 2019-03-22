tech2 News Staff

Vivo has announced its latest smartphone called the Vivo V15, which happens to be a toned down version of the earlier launched V15 Pro (Review) smartphone. The phone has been launched at a price of Rs 23,990 and will be available for sale starting from 1 April on Vivo India E-Store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, PayTm Mall, Tata CLiQ.

Talking about specifications, the Vivo V15 comes with a 6.53-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is covered by a 2.5 D curved panel and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, we see that the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and has 6 GB of RAM along with storage of up to 128 GB. In terms of software, we see that the device runs on Vivo's proprietary Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

In terms of optics, the phone has 32 MP front camera which pops-out from the top and triple camera setup at the back comprising of 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP sensors. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which supports quick charge. In terms of authentication, the phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Connectivity options for the phones include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB 2.0 port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone will be available in three colours namely, Glamour Red, Frozen Black and Royal Blue.

