Friday, March 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo V15 launched in India for a price of Rs 23,990, sale starts from 1 April

The Vivo V15 comes with a 6.53-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

tech2 News StaffMar 22, 2019 13:56:10 IST

Vivo has announced its latest smartphone called the Vivo V15, which happens to be a toned down version of the earlier launched V15 Pro (Review) smartphone. The phone has been launched at a price of Rs 23,990 and will be available for sale starting from 1 April on Vivo India E-Store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, PayTm Mall, Tata CLiQ.

Vivo V15 launched in India for a price of Rs 23,990, sale starts from 1 April

The Vivo V15. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Talking about specifications, the Vivo V15 comes with a 6.53-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is covered by a 2.5 D curved panel and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, we see that the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and has 6 GB of RAM along with storage of up to 128 GB. In terms of software, we see that the device runs on Vivo's proprietary Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

In terms of optics, the phone has 32 MP front camera which pops-out from the top and triple camera setup at the back comprising of 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP sensors. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which supports quick charge. In terms of authentication, the phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Connectivity options for the phones include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB 2.0 port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone will be available in three colours namely, Glamour Red, Frozen Black and Royal Blue.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms


also see

Vivo

Vivo V15 first impressions: Great design and specifications but price is worrisome

Mar 22, 2019
Vivo V15 first impressions: Great design and specifications but price is worrisome
Best phones under Rs 30,000 (March 2019): From Poco F1, Nokia 8.1 to Vivo V15 Pro

Poco F1

Best phones under Rs 30,000 (March 2019): From Poco F1, Nokia 8.1 to Vivo V15 Pro

Mar 19, 2019

science

CERN's LHCb experiment hints at why universe has more matter than antimatter

Particle Physics

CERN's LHCb experiment hints at why universe has more matter than antimatter

Mar 22, 2019
World Water Day: 1 billion Indians live without clean water supply, report suggests

World Water Day

World Water Day: 1 billion Indians live without clean water supply, report suggests

Mar 22, 2019
Delhi's deadly air exposes the divide in how pollution affects its rich and poor

Toxic Delhi Air

Delhi's deadly air exposes the divide in how pollution affects its rich and poor

Mar 22, 2019
World Water Day 2019: Water scarcity bigger threat than climate change, EPA says

H2O

World Water Day 2019: Water scarcity bigger threat than climate change, EPA says

Mar 22, 2019