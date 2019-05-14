Tuesday, May 14, 2019Back to
Vivo V15 Pro 8 GB RAM variant and V15 Aqua Blue model launched in India

Both devices are available at offline stores and all major e-commerce platforms.

tech2 News StaffMay 14, 2019 13:25:45 IST

The Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, has added two new variants to the V15 and V15 Pro lineup. The V15 Pro (review) now comes in an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant, on the other hand, the V15 (review) now has a new Aqua Blue colour option.

The Vivo V15 Pro 8 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 29,990, whereas the Aqua Blue colour option for Vivo V15 will be available for Rs 21,990. In comparison, the existing V15 Pro model is priced Rs 1,000 lower at Rs 28,990. The Vivo V15, however, is priced the same as the other colour options, that is, Rs 21,990.

Vivo V15 Pro 8 GB RAM variant and V15 Aqua Blue model launched in India

Vivo V15 Pro. Image: Vivo

Vivo V15 Pro specifications, and features

Barring the larger RAM and storage, the specification of the new Vivo V15 Pro is the same as the existing 6 GB RAM model. The new variant come with a 6.39-inch Ultra FullView display, runs Android Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.0, and Snapdragon 675 chipset. What's difference is the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage on-board. Fuelling the phone is a 3,700 mAh battery.

For optics too, the new RAM variant sports the same 32 MP pop-up front camera, and 48 MP + 8 MP (AI-enabled Super Wide-Angle camera) + 5 MP (Depth camera) triple rear camera setup. It also comes with an AI Super Night Mode. You can see some image samples of the Vivo V15 Pro here.

Vivo V15 specifications and features

The Vivo V15's new Aqua Blue model, on the other hand, features the exact same design and innards as the existing model, except for the new colour option it offers.

Vivo launches V15 Aqua Blue in India. Image:VivoVivo launches V15 Aqua Blue in India. Image: Vivo

Recalling the specifications, Talking about specifications, the Vivo V15 comes with a 6.53-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is covered by a 2.5 D curved panel and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, we see that the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and has 6 GB of RAM along with storage of up to 128 GB. In terms of software, we see that the device runs on Vivo's proprietary Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

In terms of optics, the phone has 32 MP front camera which pops-out from the top and triple camera setup at the back comprising of 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP sensors. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which supports quick charge. In terms of authentication, the phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Connectivity options for the phones include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB 2.0 port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone will be available in three colours namely, Glamour Red, Frozen Black and Royal Blue.

 

