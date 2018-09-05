Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
05 September, 2018

Vivo V11 Pro to launch on 6 September with Snapdragon 660: Here's all we know

The Vivo V11 Pro is said to come with a 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Vivo is set to launch its V11 Pro on 6 September in an event held in Mumbai, India. The company has given out almost every detail of the phone through the official teasers. The Vivo X23 will launch in China on 6 September as well.

Vivo V11 Pro. Image: Twitter

The company confirms that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

It had already claimed the phone would come with a fourth generation fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Now here's a rundown on the specs and features of the phone that have been outed through leaks and teasers.

The phone is said to sport a 6.41-inches full HD super AMOLED display. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. The phone will come with a dual-camera on the rear.

The leaks suggest that dual rear camera will be in a 12 MP + 5 MP configuration and the front camera is speculated to be a 25 MP "AI-enabled" lens.

The phone is said to come with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It may also have a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 256 GB. It might also include a 3,400 mAh battery.

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

