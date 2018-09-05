Vivo is set to launch its V11 Pro on 6 September in an event held in Mumbai, India. The company has given out almost every detail of the phone through the official teasers. The Vivo X23 will launch in China on 6 September as well.

The company confirms that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The new #VivoV11Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor does not leave you hanging. #UnlockTheAmazing pic.twitter.com/B0l1XuLV7Q — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 4, 2018

It had already claimed the phone would come with a fourth generation fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

The wait to #UnlockTheAmazing comes to an end. #VivoV11Pro with In-Display Fingerprint Scanning launches tomorrow. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/PxQ0Pyt1A2 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 5, 2018

Now here's a rundown on the specs and features of the phone that have been outed through leaks and teasers.

The phone is said to sport a 6.41-inches full HD super AMOLED display. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. The phone will come with a dual-camera on the rear.

The leaks suggest that dual rear camera will be in a 12 MP + 5 MP configuration and the front camera is speculated to be a 25 MP "AI-enabled" lens.

The phone is said to come with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It may also have a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 256 GB. It might also include a 3,400 mAh battery.