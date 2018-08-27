Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 27 August, 2018 17:03 IST

Vivo X23 with waterdrop notch to be introduced on 6 September in Beijing

Vivo X23 is said to come with multiple colour gradients such as Phantom Red, Phantom Purple.

Vivo X23 leaks have surfaced online quite a few times in the past few weeks. Today the company is said to have announced the official release date of the Vivo X23.

The phone is said to be released at an event in Beijing on 6 September at 7:30 pm, according to the announcement made on Chinese social media website, Weibo.

Vivo X23. Image: Weibo

Vivo X23. Image: Weibo

From what we know, Vivo is also expected to launch the Vivo V11 Pro on the same day in India.

As per previous leaks, the Vivo X23 is said to come equipped with a fourth generation under-display fingerprint scanner.

As per a report by MySmartprice, the phone was spotted on popular benchmarking website Geekbench bearing a model number which read "Vivo V1809A." The listing also revealed that the phone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8 GB RAM. However, we aren't completely sure about this as a report by GSMArena, a Chinese benchmark revealed the phone to sport a Snapdragon 670 SoC and 6 GB RAM.

Vivo X23. Image: Playfuldroid

Vivo X23. Image: Playfuldroid

Other specs that are said to be included are a Full HD display which would come with a waterdrop shaped notch and an AI dual camera setup. The exact camera configuration hasn't been outed yet.

As per the report by Playfuldroid, the Vivo X23 is also expected to come with multiple colour gradients such as Phantom Red, Phantom Purple and Magic Night Blue.

