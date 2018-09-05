Vivo seems to be all set to unveil the Vivo V11 Pro on 6 September at a launch event held in Mumbai. Vivo has been teasing the phone by flaunting the phone's features, on 31 August, the company put up an image of the phone through a tweet.

The phone has also been a part of the rumour mill for a few weeks now. The latest leaks have hardly left much to our imagination.

A report in My Smart Price shows images of the phone, which is seen in a gold colour variant, which features a waterdrop notch in the front. The rear shows a dual-camera setup. The image shows no fingerprint scanner on the back and the company has also revealed that the device would come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Images and specifications of a dummy unit have also surfaced online. The leak was outed on Twitter via Mahesh Telecom, which is a retail store in Mumbai. The dummy unit shows the phone to be in rose gold.

The leak states that it has listed out the "full" specifications of the phone. It says that the phone may run on Android 8.1 Oreo and that it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. Also, the dual rear camera is supposed to be 12 MP + 5 MP and the front camera is said to be a 25 MP AI enabled camera.

Battery capacity is expected to be 3,400 mAh and the phone might be packed with a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Also, the report in Android Pure shows the alleged official image renders of the phone and states the same specifications as mentioned by Mahesh Telecom. It specifies that the phone may come with three slots including the microSD slot but it might use a microUSB port instead of a USB-C slot.

The Vivo V11 Pro is likely to have a pre-sale in India on 12 September. The only piece of information that has been left to be spilt is the price tag. Vivo is also expected to announce the Vivo X23 on 6 September in China.