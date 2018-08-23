Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 August, 2018 09:36 IST

Vivo V11 Pro official teaser hints at in-display fingerprint reader, dual camera

The teasers also confirm that the Vivo V11 Pro will launch on 6 September in India.

As Vivo prepares for the launch of V11 Pro and X23, days ahead of the unveiling, Vivo India’s official Twitter handle has posted a few teasers for the Vivo V11 Pro, which reveal a bunch of new details.

First of all, one of the posters reveal the official date of launch of the smartphone, that is, 6 September. The same poster also confirms a set up of dual cameras at the back of the V11 Pro.

In addition to that, there is another poster, which teases the in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone.

Finally, the third poster hints at the Vivo smartphone’s FullView Halo display. From what we can tell from the teaser, the Vivo V11 Pro wouldn’t entirely drop the notch, but it would still sport a very tiny notch which would be just a tiny border along with the front camera sensor, just like the one we have seen on the Oppo F9 Pro.

Separately, a few days ago, we also learnt from a 91 Mobiles report that the Vivo V11 Pro is expected to feature a 6.41-inch FHD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It’ll likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which will be expandable up to 256GB using microSD cards.

Further, it is also rumoured, that the dual camera setup at the back of the device will be a combination of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. Up front will be a 25 MP. The V11 is all but certain to run Android Oreo out-of-the-box, with Vivo’s Funtouch OS UI overlay baked on top.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Vivo Y81

Vivo Y81 with Helio P22 SoC may launch in India next week: All you need to know

Aug 11, 2018

Vivo

Vivo X23 made official, teased with fingerprint sensor and dual cameras with AI

Aug 21, 2018

Vivo

Vivo confirms that Android Pie is arriving in it's phones by late 2018: Report

Aug 10, 2018

IDC

Xiaomi retains number one spot in mobile shipments in Q2 2018: IDC India

Aug 14, 2018

Xiaomi

Over 70% Indians switched smartphone brands in Q2 2018, Xiaomi most preferred

Aug 08, 2018

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Go edition to release this fall for entry-level smartphones

Aug 16, 2018

science

Turtles

Turtles weren't always toothless: 'missing link' in turtle evolution found

Aug 23, 2018

Astronomy

New telescope to track down Earth’s 'minimoons' being tested in Chile

Aug 22, 2018

Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Hawaii's coast

Aug 22, 2018

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine lists prospects for exploiting water on the moon

Aug 22, 2018