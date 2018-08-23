As Vivo prepares for the launch of V11 Pro and X23, days ahead of the unveiling, Vivo India’s official Twitter handle has posted a few teasers for the Vivo V11 Pro, which reveal a bunch of new details.

First of all, one of the posters reveal the official date of launch of the smartphone, that is, 6 September. The same poster also confirms a set up of dual cameras at the back of the V11 Pro.

In addition to that, there is another poster, which teases the in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone.

Begin every epic journey with the flick of a finger. #UnlockTheAmazing with In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology. #VivoV11Pro pic.twitter.com/FbyRjfURgy — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 21, 2018

Finally, the third poster hints at the Vivo smartphone’s FullView Halo display. From what we can tell from the teaser, the Vivo V11 Pro wouldn’t entirely drop the notch, but it would still sport a very tiny notch which would be just a tiny border along with the front camera sensor, just like the one we have seen on the Oppo F9 Pro.

Separately, a few days ago, we also learnt from a 91 Mobiles report that the Vivo V11 Pro is expected to feature a 6.41-inch FHD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It’ll likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which will be expandable up to 256GB using microSD cards.

Further, it is also rumoured, that the dual camera setup at the back of the device will be a combination of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. Up front will be a 25 MP. The V11 is all but certain to run Android Oreo out-of-the-box, with Vivo’s Funtouch OS UI overlay baked on top.