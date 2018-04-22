Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has silently launched a new budget smartphone Vivo Y53i priced at Rs 7,990 in India. The company recently launched the Vivo V9 Youth priced at Rs 18,99o in India. A few days before the launch of the Vivo V9, the company had launched the Vivo Y71 priced at Rs 10,999 in India.

The newly launched smartphone was first spotted on Twitter, in a tweet by Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM). The Mumbai-based retailer posted the image of the box of the smartphone on the microblogging platform. Specifications on the box suggest that the smartphone comes with an 8 MP rear camera, unibody design, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The Vivo Y53i is powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC. According to the tweet, the smartphone is priced at Rs 7,990 and is expected to take on the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and the Nokia 2. The price mentioned on the box of the smartphone is Rs 8,990.

The previous version of the smartphone, the Vivo V53, is priced at Rs 8,490 on Amazon India. Both the smartphones look similar in appearance.

New launch #VivoY53i now available for Rs.7990/- only pic.twitter.com/lRY9Dcv8bR — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) April 21, 2018

A report on BGR mentions that the Y53i comes with a 5-inch display and runs on a 2,500 mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and includes dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS options. It is available only through offline retail stores in India.

A listing on Amazon India shows that the previous version of the smartphone, the Vivo V53 comes with an 8 MP primary camera, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card. It is a dual-SIM phone and can accommodate two nano-SIMs, both running on 4G. It comes with a 2,500 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC. It runs on a 3,300 mAh battery and features Android 7.1.2 out of the box. The 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999. The other two variants with 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.