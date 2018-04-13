Expanding its "Y" series, Chinese handset maker Vivo on Friday launched the Y71 with a 18:9 aspect ratio display in India for Rs 10,990.

With a screen-to-body ratio of over 84 percent, the smartphone will be available at retail stores starting 14 April and on the Vivo e-store, Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm Mall from 16 April.

"With the launch of 'Y71', we are releasing a smartphone which is large on display and performance and is coupled with enhanced camera capabilities," Kenny Zheng, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The device comes with "Face Access" feature which scans the facial features to unlock it.

The Y71 sports a 13MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and a 5MP selfie camera which comes with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled "Face Beauty" feature.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset powers the device coupled with 3 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,360 mAh battery and runs Android Oreo 8.1 operating system (OS).