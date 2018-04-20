Chinese handset maker Vivo on 20 April unveiled Vivo V9 Youth which is a customised variant of the Vivo V9 flagship smartphone.

Priced at Rs 18,990, Vivo V9 Youth comes with a 6.3-inch Fullview display 2.0, 16 MP and 2 MP dual rear camera, 16 MP artificial intelligence (AI) selfie camera, and 32 GB ROM, expandable up to 256 GB.

"With the launch of 'Vivo V9 Youth', we are bringing the best features of our flagship V9 in a new avatar for our young and modern consumers," said Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core chipset, 3,260 mAh battery and it runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 (based on Android 8.1).

"The device is for consumers who want a holistic and powerful smartphone experience at a competitive price," Zeng added.

Just like Vivo's flagship device, Vivo V9 Youth also comes with Game Mode that would allow users to block all messages, calls, and alerts during gaming sessions.