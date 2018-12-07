Friday, December 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Nex 2 Geekbench listing reveals 10 GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 SoC

Also revealed were 6 new features, including a star-ring flash that has now been confirmed by Vivo.

tech2 News Staff Dec 07, 2018 17:19 PM IST

Vivo has been teasing us with plenty of leaks and images so far, but a new leak has given us more details about the internals of the upcoming smartphone. While it may not feature the just announced 855 by Qualcomm, we now know that it will pack in up to 10 GB RAM.

Indeed, OnePlus's upcoming OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will not be the only smartphone to pack in 10 GB of RAM by the year-end. Its BBK sibling who will be sharing the limelight with its own Vivo Nex 2 smartphone, will not just pack in 10 GB RAM, but two displays as well. And then there's also the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 which was launched back in October.

The Vivo Nex 2's rear display. Image: Vivo

The Vivo Nex 2's rear display. Image: Vivo

According to a recently spotted Geekbench listing for a device going by the model name V1821A, the successor to the Vivo Nex S will pack in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and a hefty 10 GB RAM.

Other details that were previously available thanks to 3C authority in China also includes support for 22.5 W rapid charging technology. Since this is a smartphone with dual displays and lacks a second set of cameras, the front display is massive at 6.5-inches, while the display at the back is a 5.5-inch unit. The rear display's primary purpose is to click selfies, similar to ZTE's recently launched Nubia X smartphone. Also expected to make an appearance on the Nex 2 is an in-display fingerprint reader.

Vivo's own Weibo handle also revealed six new features coming to its Nex 2 smartphone. Among the many features, the presence of a liquid-cooling system, an artificial intelligence-based assistant, 3D beauty mode and the star-ring flash have been confirmed.

While the device was expected to launch in China on 11 December, that date has now been pushed forward to 12 December as per a report Gizmochina, which cites a Weibo listing.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

also see

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX 2 alleged teaser shows a triple camera and secondary screen

Dec 02, 2018

Vivo NEX 2

Vivo NEX 2 surfaces online with dual-displays, triple-rear camera and Lunar ring

Dec 03, 2018

Snapdragon 8150

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 leak reveals details about the tri-cluster CPU design

Nov 25, 2018

Smartphone sales

Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme account for 57% of smartphone sales in Diwali: Report

Nov 28, 2018

smartphone

Smartphone subscriptions in India are expected to reach one billion by 2024: Ericsson

Nov 27, 2018

Foldable smartphones

Oppo to show off its first foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2019

Nov 30, 2018

science

Dark Matter

New 'dark fluid' theory could explain why 95 percent of the universe is 'missing'

Dec 07, 2018

Pollution

Air pollution in India has a bigger health burdern than tobacco use, study reports

Dec 07, 2018

Health

Man coughs up a massive, intact blood clot shaped perfectly like his lung passages

Dec 07, 2018

Renewable Energy

Ladakh's Puga fields has highest potential for geothermal production in India: Analysis

Dec 07, 2018