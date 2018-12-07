tech2 News Staff

Vivo has been teasing us with plenty of leaks and images so far, but a new leak has given us more details about the internals of the upcoming smartphone. While it may not feature the just announced 855 by Qualcomm, we now know that it will pack in up to 10 GB RAM.

Indeed, OnePlus's upcoming OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will not be the only smartphone to pack in 10 GB of RAM by the year-end. Its BBK sibling who will be sharing the limelight with its own Vivo Nex 2 smartphone, will not just pack in 10 GB RAM, but two displays as well. And then there's also the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 which was launched back in October.

According to a recently spotted Geekbench listing for a device going by the model name V1821A, the successor to the Vivo Nex S will pack in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and a hefty 10 GB RAM.

Other details that were previously available thanks to 3C authority in China also includes support for 22.5 W rapid charging technology. Since this is a smartphone with dual displays and lacks a second set of cameras, the front display is massive at 6.5-inches, while the display at the back is a 5.5-inch unit. The rear display's primary purpose is to click selfies, similar to ZTE's recently launched Nubia X smartphone. Also expected to make an appearance on the Nex 2 is an in-display fingerprint reader.

Vivo's own Weibo handle also revealed six new features coming to its Nex 2 smartphone. Among the many features, the presence of a liquid-cooling system, an artificial intelligence-based assistant, 3D beauty mode and the star-ring flash have been confirmed.

While the device was expected to launch in China on 11 December, that date has now been pushed forward to 12 December as per a report Gizmochina, which cites a Weibo listing.