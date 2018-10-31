Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 31 October, 2018 20:37 IST

ZTE Nubia X launched with two displays, two cameras and two fingerprint readers

The ZTE Nubia X's secondary display serves more than one purpose.

While ZTE was back in the news for the soon to be launched Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone, there’s now another device from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer that will surely steal its limelight.

ZTE just announced its weirdest smartphone ever. The new Nubia X skips on a front-facing camera to achieve a better screen-to-body ratio, but adds a secondary display at the back just so you can click selfies using the primary dual camera setup. You might say that this has been done before by Meizu using a smaller secondary display at back. But there’s more crazy stuff that ZTE has packed into the Nubia X.

The ZTE Nubia X. Image: ZTE

The ZTE Nubia X. Image: ZTE

The secondary display at back can also works as buttons while gaming by dividing the screen into two sensitive zones.

The ZTE Nubia X. Image: ZTE

The ZTE Nubia X. Image: ZTE

The smartphone apart from two displays, also packs in a dual camera setup at the back and adds a dual fingerprint readers as well. Why would you need two fingerprint readers on a smartphone?

The fingerprint readers are placed on the left and right sides of the metal frame. ZTE claims that each fingerprint reader is used to unlock a particular display. So pressing down on the left one could unlock the rear display, while pressing on the right one, unlocks the primary display.

The ZTE Nubia X. Image: ZTE

The ZTE Nubia X. Image: ZTE

The primary LCD display is the highlight of the device achieving a 93.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and sporting an FHD+ resolution spread over a 6.26-inch diagonal space.

The secondary display at the back is a 5.1 inch OLED unit but features a lower HD+ resolution because its primary use is just to act as viewfinder while clicking selfies.

Inside the Nubia X, comes a top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 64 GB or 256 GB of storage.

The ZTE Nubia X. Image: ZTE

The ZTE Nubia X. Image: ZTE

The dual camera setup consists of a 16 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a second 24 MP unit with an f/1.7 aperture.

Since the primary camera is used for selfies as well, you can expect some really clear photographs instead of the usual grainy ones with lower quality on most smartphones.

The Nubia X packs in a 3,800 mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Nubia proprietary UI to keep things refreshed.

The device will be offered in Deep Gray, Black Gold and Sea Light Blue. The 8 GB/64 GB model is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 34,000) with the 8 GB/128 GB model priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 39,000) and the top end model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage priced at CNY 4,199 (approximately Rs 45,000).

While the Nubia X is only available for purchase in China at the moment, the gaming-oriented Nubia Red Magic is expected to be launched in India soon.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
Private video

Private video
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

also see

Nubia Red Magic

Nubia Red Magic to reportedly release in India on Diwali for under Rs 30,000

Oct 30, 2018

Red Magic 2

Nubia teases Red Magic 2 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 845 SoC and 10 GB RAM

Oct 25, 2018

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 set to launch in five days with RGB logo on back and sides

Oct 18, 2018

Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro rolls out in Taiwan with Snapdragon 845 SoC, transparent back

Oct 23, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T shows up on a listing on Geekbench ahead of 29 October launch

Oct 24, 2018

HTC Exodus

HTC's blockchain-powered phone Exodus is now up for pre-orders at 0.15 Bitcoin

Oct 24, 2018

science

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018

Manned Space mission

Russia plans its first manned mission to ISS for 3 Dec after rocket launch mishap

Oct 31, 2018

Energy efficient Lights

India could save nearly 50 percent of its electricity using LEDs and smart lighting

Oct 31, 2018

Diwali Gifts for Kids

10 Science kits and games that kids and parents will love as Diwali gifts

Oct 31, 2018