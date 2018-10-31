While ZTE was back in the news for the soon to be launched Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone, there’s now another device from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer that will surely steal its limelight.

ZTE just announced its weirdest smartphone ever. The new Nubia X skips on a front-facing camera to achieve a better screen-to-body ratio, but adds a secondary display at the back just so you can click selfies using the primary dual camera setup. You might say that this has been done before by Meizu using a smaller secondary display at back. But there’s more crazy stuff that ZTE has packed into the Nubia X.

The secondary display at back can also works as buttons while gaming by dividing the screen into two sensitive zones.

The smartphone apart from two displays, also packs in a dual camera setup at the back and adds a dual fingerprint readers as well. Why would you need two fingerprint readers on a smartphone?

The fingerprint readers are placed on the left and right sides of the metal frame. ZTE claims that each fingerprint reader is used to unlock a particular display. So pressing down on the left one could unlock the rear display, while pressing on the right one, unlocks the primary display.

The primary LCD display is the highlight of the device achieving a 93.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and sporting an FHD+ resolution spread over a 6.26-inch diagonal space.

The secondary display at the back is a 5.1 inch OLED unit but features a lower HD+ resolution because its primary use is just to act as viewfinder while clicking selfies.

Inside the Nubia X, comes a top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 64 GB or 256 GB of storage.

The dual camera setup consists of a 16 MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a second 24 MP unit with an f/1.7 aperture.

Since the primary camera is used for selfies as well, you can expect some really clear photographs instead of the usual grainy ones with lower quality on most smartphones.

The Nubia X packs in a 3,800 mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Nubia proprietary UI to keep things refreshed.

The device will be offered in Deep Gray, Black Gold and Sea Light Blue. The 8 GB/64 GB model is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 34,000) with the 8 GB/128 GB model priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 39,000) and the top end model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage priced at CNY 4,199 (approximately Rs 45,000).

While the Nubia X is only available for purchase in China at the moment, the gaming-oriented Nubia Red Magic is expected to be launched in India soon.