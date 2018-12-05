Wednesday, December 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 announced: AI, 5G and 3D fingerprint scanner to be the focus

Qualcomm said that they’re working with developers to further optimise the platform for gaming.

Anirudh Regidi Dec 05, 2018 05:09 AM IST

Qualcomm has finally announced the mobile platform that will inevitably power some of the best smartphones of 2019. As usual, the new chip will be faster and more efficient than the chip it replaces.

While details are scant – more information will be given out on 5 December – what we do know is that the focus of the chip is on AI and 5G. Other highlights of the chip include a claimed 3x improvement in overall performance, thanks to a new CPU, GPU and DSP, and 2x improved AI performance vs the current competition.

Behold, the Snapdragon 855. Image: Tech2

Behold, the Snapdragon 855. Image: Tech2

Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Another interesting feature of the chip is support for a new generation of fingerprint scanner called the 3D Sonic Scanner. As the name suggests, the sensor uses sound waves (ultrasonic) to map your finger in 3D. Since sound can permeate through materials, the sensor can even be placed under the display of a smartphone or device. Better yet, the ability to map a fingerprint in 3D means that the sensor will be more secure than the 2D optical scanning technology that we see in phones like the recently released OnePlus 6T.

Improved AI performance

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 855 offers twice the AI performance of its nearest competitors.

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 855 offers twice the AI performance of its nearest competitors.

On the AI front, rumour has it that the chip features a dedicated AI core, but this is yet to be confirmed. Qualcomm has confirmed that as with its previous chips, the 855 will distribute AI processing to whatever core is best suited to the task at hand. This ensures more efficient utilisation of resources as well as improved performance. Included in this AI feature-set is a dedicated “Computer-Vision ISP”. In simple terms, this chip will help with faster, real-time image recognition, which is great for AI applications, but could also be a boon for computational photography, which is what most smartphone cameras are pivoting towards.

Elite gaming

Elite gaming is another feature that Qualcomm touched upon at the summit. Again, details are scant, but Qualcomm did say that they’re working with game developers and makers of game engines (including Unity and Unreal Engine) to further optimise their platform for gaming.

5G

Lastly, the new platform incorporates the X50 modem, which is key to Qualcomm’s 5G roadmap. 5G is a technology that can be hard to explain, suffice it to say that it is the future of wireless networking and goes far beyond anything that current 4G LTE networks have to offer. once it rolls out in your city, you’ll be very glad to have a phone that actually supports the network.

Disclaimer: The correspondent was invited to the summit

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

also see

Snapdragon 8150

Qualcomm's new chipset might not be called the Snapdragon 8150: Report

Nov 29, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm considers NXP Semiconductors acquisition matter as closed

Dec 03, 2018

Snapdragon 8150

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 leak reveals details about the tri-cluster CPU design

Nov 25, 2018

Apple

Apple says it will launch 5G-powered iPhone only by 2020: Bloomberg

Dec 04, 2018

Vivo Y95

Vivo Y95 sporting a 6.22-inch display, Snapdragon 439 launched at Rs 16,990

Nov 25, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 expected to be revealed on 4 December in Hawaii

Nov 22, 2018

science

Ageing

Gene study of the Galapagos giant tortoise hints at secrets to longevity, ageing

Dec 04, 2018

Grains & Genomics

Wheat genome and its many mysteries decoded two decades after the human genome

Dec 04, 2018

ISRO's GSAT-11

ISRO's heaviest satellite GSAT-11 launch on Ariane-5 rocket on 5 Dec: All you need to know

Dec 04, 2018

AI in Research

AI tool plows through past discoveries to aid cancer researchers find info quicker

Dec 04, 2018