tech2 News Staff 10 August, 2018 20:48 IST

Vivo confirms that Android Pie will come to its phones by late 2018: Report

Vivo has confirmed about the firmware rollout, which will take some time to come.

After Essential PH-1, Android Pie 9.0 is coming to Vivo smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2018 and it is quite likely that it might come to the Vivo X21.

According to a report by the technology website Android Authority, Vivo has confirmed about the firmware rollout, which will take some time to come. As of now, other than Google’s own lineup of devices, the 4th Beta version of Android Pie has been released for the Nokia 7 Plus. Apart from that, we can expect to see it in Vivo next.

The Vivo X21. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The Vivo X21. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Vivo reportedly told the Android Authority, “Designing for consumers’ need continue to be Vivo’s top priority. Upgrading to the latest Android Pie operating system to deliver better mobile experience is, therefore an area Vivo is working on bringing to consumers as soon as possible.”

Expected devices from Vivo which might get Android Pie are the Vivo Nex and Vivo X21 UD. Both the phones are currently powered by Android Oreo 8.1.

Dubbed Android Pie, the name of the software update follows the long line of Android software updates which are named after desserts such as KitKat, Marshmallow, Nougat, and Oreo which was released last year.

After four beta updates of Android P, Google launched the Android Pie 9.0, recently. The software update includes new features such as gesture-based navigation controls, adaptive brightness for the ‘digital well-being’ of users, app actions to anticipate apps you may need in your near future etc.

