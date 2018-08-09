A stable version of the Android 9 Pie was finally rolled-out by Google on 7 August and was available for all Pixel users. Following this announcement, HMD Global rolled out the latest version of the Android developer preview build, DP4 (Beta 4) for the Nokia 7 Plus.

The developer preview build was launched by Nokia on 8 May this year, and since then all the updates have been made available to Nokia 7 Plus users. HMD Global claims that more than 65,000 Nokia smartphone users have participated in the beta labs and developer preview programs.

The company has designed the program to “help developers create, test and enrich their apps in readiness” in order to get Play Store certification on Android 9.0 Pie.

If you are a developer or are interested in running the build on your Nokia 7 Plus, head here and sign up to download the Android P beta. If you are a regular user, it may not be a good idea to download this version on your phones, especially if you’ve never done it before, because it is not intended to general use.

While builds are tested before release, there is a probability that you may experience stability issues on your device, and lose your data.