Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 11:43 IST

Android 9 Pie Developer Preview build beta 4 now available on the Nokia 7 Plus

It will help developers create and test apps to get Play Store certification on Android 9 Pie.

A stable version of the Android 9 Pie was finally rolled-out by Google on 7 August and was available for all Pixel users. Following this announcement, HMD Global rolled out the latest version of the Android developer preview build, DP4 (Beta 4) for the Nokia 7 Plus.

The developer preview build was launched by Nokia on 8 May this year, and since then all the updates have been made available to Nokia 7 Plus users. HMD Global claims that more than 65,000 Nokia smartphone users have participated in the beta labs and developer preview programs.

The Nokia 7 Plus Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Nokia 7 Plus Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The company has designed the program to “help developers create, test and enrich their apps in readiness” in order to get Play Store certification on Android 9.0 Pie.

If you are a developer or are interested in running the build on your Nokia 7 Plus, head here and sign up to download the Android P beta. If you are a regular user, it may not be a good idea to download this version on your phones, especially if you’ve never done it before, because it is not intended to general use.

While builds are tested before release, there is a probability that you may experience stability issues on your device, and lose your data.

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

also see

Honor Play

Honor Play vs Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7 vs Nokia 7 Plus: Specifications face-off

Aug 07, 2018

Fortnite

Here's the first look of Fortnite for Android ahead of the Galaxy Note 9 launch

Aug 09, 2018

Nokia

HMD Global to unveil a new product on 21 August, could be the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Aug 08, 2018

Nokia

Nokia's iconic Snake game is snaking its way into Facebook's AR platform

Aug 02, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Note 5 Pro vs Honor Play vs Nokia 7 Plus: Is the Mi A2 worth it?

Aug 08, 2018

Motorola

Motorola One Power with Android One surfaces on TENAA with a 6.18-inch display

Jul 27, 2018

science

Geoscience

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma waves

Aug 09, 2018

Wildfires

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc, here's how climate change aids the blazes

Aug 09, 2018

Sharks

Rare set of teeth from giant prehistoric mega-shark found on Australian beach

Aug 09, 2018

Mental Health

Daily workouts don't better mental health, try a team sport instead: Study

Aug 09, 2018