Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 07 August, 2018 08:42 IST

Android 9.0 Pie is now official: Here's how to download it on your Pixel smartphones

Android Pie is official and is currently rolling out on all the Pixel smartphones and the Essential Ph-1.

After putting Android users through four beta updates of Android P, it would seem that finally, Google has announced what the 'P' in Android P actually stands for. In line with all its other Android versions being named after a dessert, Google has named Android 9.0 as Android Pie. Yeah, it's not peppermint, popsicle or pakoda, although it would have been really appreciated if the last one was used.

Android Pie.

Android Pie.

As of today Android P is official and is currently rolling out on all the Pixel smartphones. The Essential Ph-1 is also getting Android Pie from today. It is expected that in the coming months all the devices that had been signed up for the Android P beta program including the OnePlus 6, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21 and more will be getting the Android P update first.

How to download

As per Tomsguide, here's how you can download Android Pie on your Pixel smartphonesIf you are a Pixel or a Pixel 2 user, click on this link here. A word of caution, since this is a manual installation of the Android P, there are chances that the process may go wrong and your data might be erased. Follow these steps at your own volition.

1) Move the download to the internal storage of your device.

2) Setup an Android Debug Bridge (for instructions on how to do that click here).

3) Reboot to recovery with the following command: adb reboot recovery.

4) Hold the Power button and press Volume Up once to enter recovery menu then select the option “Apply update from ADB”.

5) Run the following command:  adb devices  and after de

6) Load the OTA with the following command adb sideload .

7) After the update, reboot your phone by selecting Reboot System Now.

Or you could wait like a normal human being till the update is available OTA.

So what is new in Android P?

Google gave a lot of insight regarding Android P during the I/O developer conference back in May. In terms of new UI elements, Android P is bringing in the notch support owing to flurry of Android devices being released with a display notch.

There is also all new gesture-based navigation controls on the Android Pie and there is also a brand new UI for the recent apps option. A small bar is present at the bottom, not unlike the iPhone X bar, which upon being pressed will upon a horizontal line of recent apps.

Google had stressed on the host of new AI features that will be included in Android Pie. An example of this is that Android Pie will learn how you use your phone and optimise battery life accordingly. It will predict the apps that you need and then prioritise power to apps accordingly, especially to background tasks.

(Also Read: ANDROID P PREVIEW: A SMARTER, SIMPLER, MORE MINDFUL ANDROID IS COMING SOON TO A DEVICE NEAR YOU)

Apart from that Android P will also have an Adaptive Brightness learns which will learn your brightness preferences and fine-tunes its response accordingly. Android P’s predictive will also learn to anticipate the apps that you’ll need and help you “get to your next task more quickly”.

Google had also made Digital Wellbeing a major point during its I/O keynote. Android P has an overview of your interaction with the phone. Here, you can see how long you spent on the device and what you were doing in each app. It’ll even tell you how many times you’ve unlocked the phone and more.

For a complete explanation of all the Digital Wellbeing features introduced on Android P, click here.

 

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

also see

Android P

OnePlus decides to launch Android P as the next major update for OnePlus 3, 3T

Jul 31, 2018

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 will be available at a discount of Rs 1,500 starting 1 August

Aug 01, 2018

Android P

Google rolls out Developer Preview 5 of Android P ahead of final release

Jul 26, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus could launch a OnePlus 6T only if the industry has something new to offer

Jul 31, 2018

Oppo F9

Upcoming Oppo F9 to sport a reduced notch like the Essential PH-1

Jul 30, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus aims to expand its retail stores in India by the end of 2018

Jul 31, 2018

science

Marine biology

The rules of attraction: Scientists find elusive molecule that helps sperm find egg

Aug 06, 2018

Arctic heat

Extreme Arctic heat in Norway's far north drives reindeer into cool tunnels

Aug 06, 2018

Droughts

5-year drought raises questions over Israel's dependence on desalination technology

Aug 06, 2018

Research

Govt must support research by providing 'funds, freedom and flexibility': V Naidu

Aug 06, 2018