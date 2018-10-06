Saturday, October 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 06 October, 2018 12:22 IST

US FDA rolls out a hearing device enabling users to programme it on their own

The Bose Hearing Aid is a user-fitted wireless air conduction hearing aid, according to FDA.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 5 October allowed the marketing of a new hearing aid device that can amplify sounds for individuals 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.

It is the first hearing aid approved by the agency that enables users to fit, programme and control the hearing aid on their own, without assistance from a health care provider, Xinhua news agency reported.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Hearing loss, permanent or temporary, can be caused by ageing, exposure to loud noises, certain medical conditions and other factors. Individuals with permanent hearing loss can use hearing aids to help them hear the speech and sounds.

The Bose Hearing Aid is a user-fitted wireless air conduction hearing aid, according to FDA.

Air conduction hearing aids can capture sound vibrations through one or more microphones and the signal is processed, amplified, and played back through an earphone placed in the ear canal.

Patients can adjust the hearing aid through a mobile application on their phone. This technology enables users to fit the hearing aid settings themselves, in real-time and in real-world environments without the assistance of a healthcare professional.

The FDA reviewed data from clinical studies of 125 patients, showing that outcomes with self-fitting of the device are comparable on average to those with a professional fitting of the same device with respect to the amount of amplification selected, speech in noise testing and overall benefit.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

Airpod features

Apple's iOS 12 update brings a new feature to the Airpods which is quite useful

Sep 24, 2018

TheySaidIt

Joseph Stalin was instrumental in 'murdering' Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: Subramanian Swamy

Sep 29, 2018

CriticalPoint

PMJAY scheme has impressive list of benefits, but 'flawed model', lack of funds have medical experts sceptical

Sep 25, 2018

InMyOpinion

Ayushman Bharat: Scheme has potential to change India's healthcare landscape but there are major hurdles on the way

Sep 29, 2018

NewsTracker

Subramanian Swamy calls Imran Khan 'nothing but a chaprasi', claims Islamabad is run by military, ISI and terrorists

Oct 01, 2018

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi should ensure Modicare achieves its objective; a demonetisation-like episode again won't be forgiven

Sep 25, 2018

science

IISF 2018

4th India International Science Festival kick starts: Highlights of day one

Oct 06, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe successfully completes its first flyby of Venus

Oct 04, 2018

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018