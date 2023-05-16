WHO urges caution in using AI in healthcare, warns against bias, misinformation

World

FP Staff May 16, 2023 15:51:10 IST
Representational image. Reuters File

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation urged caution in the use of artificial intelligence in public healthcare, warning that data used by AI to make decisions could be biased or exploited.

The WHO expressed excitement about AI’s potential but expressed caution about how it will be utilised to increase access to health information, as a decision-support tool, and to improve diagnostic treatment.

According to the WHO, the data used to train AI may be biased, resulting in misleading or inaccurate information, and the models may be manipulated to generate disinformation.

It was “imperative” to assess the risks of using generated large language model tools (LLMs), like ChatGPT, to protect and promote human well-being and protect public health, the UN health body said.

Its cautionary note comes as artificial intelligence applications are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate.

Updated Date: May 16, 2023 15:51:10 IST

