WHO urges caution in using AI in healthcare, warns against bias, misinformation
According to the WHO, the data used to train AI may be biased, resulting in misleading or inaccurate information, and the models may be manipulated to generate disinformation
On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation urged caution in the use of artificial intelligence in public healthcare, warning that data used by AI to make decisions could be biased or exploited.
The WHO expressed excitement about AI’s potential but expressed caution about how it will be utilised to increase access to health information, as a decision-support tool, and to improve diagnostic treatment.
According to the WHO, the data used to train AI may be biased, resulting in misleading or inaccurate information, and the models may be manipulated to generate disinformation.
Related Articles
It was “imperative” to assess the risks of using generated large language model tools (LLMs), like ChatGPT, to protect and promote human well-being and protect public health, the UN health body said.
Its cautionary note comes as artificial intelligence applications are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The AI Question: Google, Microsoft and OpenAI CEOs to discuss AI risks with US VP Kamala Harris
The CEOs of Google, OpenAI, Microsoft and other tech companies working with AI will meet the US Vice President Kamala Harris and other government officials to help them regulate AI and legislate it. Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai in particular are worried that AI needs regulation.
Weaponising AI: Scammers, hackers using Generative AI like ChatGPT in cybersecurity arms race
Scammers are using generative AI, such as ChatGPT and ElevenLabs, to impersonate voices, produce more sophisticated phishing emails, and develop malware. To stay up with constantly growing threats, cybersecurity organisations are adopting AI themselves.
Flying High With AI: Planes in the future will have AI pilots, says Emirates airline’s President
Tim Clark, the President of Emirates has said that AI is more than capable of flying passengers planes today. In the future, AI pilots will fly with single human pilots and make co-pilots redundant. However, there will always be a spot for a human pilot in the cockpit.