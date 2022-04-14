Mehul Das

A new leak by a reputable Apple leak source, reveals that there will be 4 variants of the new iPhone from Apple - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Usually, Apple releases the iPhone around the end of September or the starting of October. However, the leaks surrounding iPhones excite people all through the year. As per a report by AppleLeaksPro, a reputable leaker on all things Apple, it seems that the upcoming generation of iPhones will be slightly more expensive than the current generation.

The Prices Of The Upcoming iPhone 14 Series

As per the report, the iPhone 14 will be similarly priced to the iPhone 13. It will have a launch price of $799. The iPhone 14 Max will have a price tag of $899. This time around, Apple will not be releasing the mini version, which basically means that the new iPhone line will start with the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 Pro will carry a price tag of $999, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a starting price of $1,199, as per the leak.

Some Key Features Of The iPhone 14 Series

Up until now, various leaks have suggested some rather interesting factoids about the upcoming iPhone 14 series. The top two models, the iPhone 14 Pro & the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a design upgrade and will have a pill-shaped hole-punch which will replace the rather infamous notch. As for the iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Max, they are likely to still carry the notch.

The leaks also suggest that all the iPhone 14s will have a triple camera set up. The camera module might comprise a 48 MP wide camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide, and a telephoto camera. There is also a rumour that suggests that the top two devices, the Pro models will support 8K video recording.

The iPhone 14 series is also rumoured to have a taller profile, possibly a 20:9 aspect ratio for its screen, and a new design. There are no reliable leaks regarding the chipset that will be used in the new iPhone. However, that is all set to change once Apple’s annual WWDC rolls up.