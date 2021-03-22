Monday, March 22, 2021Back to
Twitter will now allow iOS users to watch YouTube videos directly from timeline

Earlier, to watch videos on Twitter, people had to click on the link, only to be directed to another page to watch it.


FP TrendingMar 22, 2021 16:23:23 IST

Twitter has introduced a new feature that will allow users to watch YouTube videos directly from the home timeline. This will allow them to conveniently watch videos without the need for leaving a conversation or a post. Currently, the ability is being tested for the iOS app and is likely to reach Android and web users soon. The information comes from Twitter Support’s tweet. With this, users will be able to tap on a YouTube video shown on their timeline and watch it from there itself. This functionality is similar to the videos that appear on Facebook.

Twitter is said to be using the YouTube iFrame Player AP, as per a report by TechCrunch. The test will initially be available for iOS users in the US, Japan, Canada and Saudi Arabia, and will eventually reach people globally.

Twitter also announced the ability for users to upload 4K images on both Android and iOS. This can be done via a new option under the ‘Data and Storage’ in the Settings menu.

Talking about the future, Twitter is also expected to introduce an undo button and a subscription-based model for people to post subscriber-only content on the platform.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


