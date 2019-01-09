tech2 News Staff

We all know that Apple has been planning to come out with its own streaming TV service. Now, the company CEO Tim Cook himself has confirmed that there is going be a service, and a few hints point at a video streaming service.

At the CNBC show "Mad Money with Jim Cramer" on 8 January, Tim Cook told Cramer that in 2019 Apple was going to release new "services."

When asked if Apple was doing more in payments or in health, he said, "You will see us announce new services this year. There will more things coming. I don’t want to tell you about what they are."

He may have denied that revealing what kind of service it'd be, but some hints suggest it could be the rumored streaming service. For instance, at CES 2019, Apple announced its collaborations with Samsung and LG: There is going be to a new "iTunes Movies and TV Shows" app which will be launched for select Smart TVs by Samsung, and there will also be support for AirPlay 2.

LG, on the other hand, has aligned itself with Apple by supporting AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on its 2019 smart TVs out-of-the-box.

So, we're guessing its a Netflix or an Amazon Prime alternative which is expected to launch in the first half of 2019.

If not, it could be a service that has to do with healthcare. "If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, 'What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?' It will be about health. Because our business has always been about enriching people’s lives."

This interview comes in the middle of the time, that might not have been the best for Apple, as last week it took the rare move of lowering its quarterly sales forecast, citing poor iPhone sales in China.

It is a challenge for Apple as it looks to revive its China fortunes after weakness there sparked a rare drop in its global sales forecast, knocked $75 billion from its market valuation and roiled global markets.

