Samsung announces Smart TV support for Apple iTunes, AirPlay 2 at CES 2019

On the 2018 Samsung Smart TVs, iTunes and AirPlay 2 will be made available via a firmware update.

tech2 News Staff Jan 07, 2019 10:18 AM IST

Samsung, on 6 January 2019, announced it will offer Apple's iTunes Movies and TV Shows as well as Apple AirPlay 2 support on all of the 2019 Samsung Smart TV models, beginning spring 2019. This is ahead of Apple launching its own streaming service. The "iTunes Movies and TV Shows" is a new app, which hasn't been seen before. It will debut only on Samsung Smart TVs in more than 100 countries. AirPlay 2 support, on the other hand, will be available on Samsung Smart TVs in 190 countries worldwide.

On the 2018 Samsung Smart TVs, however, these updates will be made available via a firmware update.

Samsung Smart TVs to Launch iTunes Movies & TV Shows Beginning Spring 2019. Image: Samsung

Samsung Smart TVs to launch iTunes Movies & TV Shows beginning Spring 2019. Image: Samsung Newsroom

"We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs," said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at Apple.

iTunes Movies and TV Shows app on Samsung Smart TVs

People who own Samsung Smart TVs will be able to access their existing iTunes library and browse the iTunes Store to buy or rent movies and TV episodes. iTunes Movies and TV Shows app has been announced to work in sync with Samsung’s own Smart TV Services, such as Universal Guide, the New Bixby and Search.

Samsung Smart TVs to Support AirPlay 2 Beginning Spring 2019. Samsung Newsroom.

Samsung Smart TVs to Support AirPlay 2 Beginning Spring 2019. Samsung Newsroom.

AirPlay 2 support on Samsung Smart TVs

Owners of Samsung Smart TVs will be able to play videos, photos, music, podcasts and more from Apple devices directly to Samsung Smart TVs, including QLED 4K and 8K TVs, The Frame and Serif lifestyle TVs, as well as other Samsung UHD and HD models.

