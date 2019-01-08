tech2 News Staff

Late last week, Samsung, in a first, announced a partnership to put iTunes TV shows and movies onto Samsung Smart TVs in the coming months. Now following suite is LG, that has confirmed at CES 2019, that it will also be aligning itself with Apple by supporting AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on its 2019 smart TVs out-of-the-box.

Enabling the AirPlay 2 support on its TVs basically means that these television set users, who also own Mac and iPhone, will easily be able to play music, videos, or mirror their device’s screen onto them. In addition to that, the HomeKit will also bring Siri control and Home app support to the LG TVs.

As one of Apple’s first TV partners, LG is adding Apple AirPlay, AirPlay Audio & HomeKit support to our 2019 TVs! #CES2019 #LGCES2019 — LG Electronics (@LGUS) January 7, 2019

LG will be adding this support to its AI lineup of TVs. 9To5Mac reports LG as saying that with the rollout Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit users will be able to use their voice with Siri to control the AI TVs in 2019. With support for AirPlay 2, users will also be able to play videos from iTunes and other apps from their Macbooks, iPhones or iPads on their LG AI TV.

CES 2019: To catch up with all the announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show, head here.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.