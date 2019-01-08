Wednesday, January 09, 2019 Back to
LG announces AirPlay 2, HomeKit support with Siri to its TVs at CES 2019

LG will be adding the AirPlay and HomeKit support to its AI lineup of TVs out-of-the-box.

tech2 News Staff Jan 08, 2019 15:27 PM IST

Late last week, Samsung, in a first, announced a partnership to put iTunes TV shows and movies onto Samsung Smart TVs in the coming months. Now following suite is LG, that has confirmed at CES 2019, that it will also be aligning itself with Apple by supporting AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on its 2019 smart TVs out-of-the-box.

Airplay. Image: Apple

Enabling the AirPlay 2 support on its TVs basically means that these television set users, who also own Mac and iPhone, will easily be able to play music, videos, or mirror their device’s screen onto them. In addition to that, the HomeKit will also bring Siri control and Home app support to the LG TVs.

LG will be adding this support to its AI lineup of TVs. 9To5Mac reports LG as saying that with the rollout Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit users will be able to use their voice with Siri to control the AI TVs in 2019. With support for AirPlay 2, users will also be able to play videos from iTunes and other apps from their Macbooks, iPhones or iPads on their LG AI TV.

CES 2019: To catch up with all the announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show, head here.

