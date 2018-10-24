Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 October, 2018 09:09 IST

Apple planning to roll out its streaming TV service in over 100 countries in 2019

The streaming TV is expected to have a good mix of original programming content, third-party video services as well as the option to subscribe to TV channel packages.

Apple is planning to come out with its own streaming TV service next year. Starting in the US, the service is expected to roll out in over 100 countries in what is being seen as Apple's response to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney's upcoming streaming service.

According to a report in The Information, the Apple TV service is expected to launch in the first half of 2019. It is not known if the service will exist as a standalone app or would be bundled with the current TV app. The streaming TV is expected to have a good mix of original programming content, third-party video services as well as the option to subscribe to TV channel packages.

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K

The service is expected to be free for Apple device owners and would appear as a home interface for Apple TV. According to the report, Apple does not want to let the software exist outside its own hardware, so unlike say a Netflix app or a Prime Video app which is mainly distributed via the app interface which can be present not only on Amazon hardware such as Fire Stick, but also be bundled with smart TVs or streaming set-top boxes, Apple's streaming service will only be available on Apple devices. If Apple is indeed willing to face off against Netflix, the restriction to Apple devices seems like a bad idea.

But unlike Netflix and Prime Video, Apple is expected to give away its streaming service for free to Apple device owners. That seems quite unlike Apple, considering it is planning on coming up with original content, which will come with its own added production costs.

According to a report in The Verge, Apple has signed a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey, there are plans to get a Hunger Games-style dystopian series called See, a thriller series by M Night Shyamalan, a drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, an adaptation of Issac Asimov's sci-fi novel Foundation and much more.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Netflix

YouTube, Netflix comprises 70% of an average US teen’s video-watching time: Report

Oct 23, 2018

Netflix

Netflix announces it will borrow $2 billion to fund original shows and content

Oct 23, 2018

Winamp

Winamp is returning as an all-in-one music player, but it won't be out till 2019

Oct 16, 2018

NowStreaming

Good Omens teaser: David Tennant, Michael Sheen try to prevent the apocalypse in Neil Gaiman's new Amazon series

Oct 09, 2018

NowStreaming

Mirzapur trailer: Karan Anshuman's gritty narrative charts Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey's rise to power

Oct 23, 2018

Homecoming trailer: Julia Roberts' web series creates a sinister aura of mystery and paranoia

Oct 23, 2018

science

Week 34 of pregnancy lowers the risk of breast cancer significantly, study shows

Oct 24, 2018

Space Force

Pentagon recommends Trump's 'Space Force' be built in stages, not before 2020

Oct 24, 2018

3D BioPrinting

New 3D bioprinting technique can make realistic blood vessels and organ tissue

Oct 23, 2018

NASA's Hubble back with working gyroscope, returns to science operations soon

Oct 23, 2018