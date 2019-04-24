tech2 News Staff

At the 22 April hearing, Supreme Court ordered the Madras High Court to pass an interim order on the TikTok ban in India. The court also said that if the High Court fails to decide on the interim relief by on 24 April, the order will stand vacated — meaning, if the order isn't passed today by the High Court, the ban on TikTok app will be overturned.

On 3 April, Madras High Court directed center to ban the download of the TikTok app in India owing to its ‘pornographic’ and ‘sleazy’ content, which it says is polluting the younger audience. It’s also been alleged, in several countries no less, that the app is proving to be a fertile hunting ground for paedophiles.

Following the government order, TikTok has been blocked on the App Store and Play Store since 18 April.

Meanwhile, a recent report revealed that TikTok owner ByteDance has been bleeding money to the tune of a whopping Rs 4.5 crore every day since the ban was imposed.

The news of ByteDance's losses also arrives a day after we heard plans from the company to pump in $1 billion in the country over the next three years.

ByteDance — touted to be among the world’s most valuable startups with investors like SoftBank, General Atlantic, KKR and Sequoia on board — also offers platforms like Helo and Vigo Video in India.

