TikTok ban in India: SC directs Madras HC to pass interim order by 24 April, ban to be lifted otherwise

The Madras High Court will now be giving the final interim order on the ban on 24 April.

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 12:03:18 IST

In the hearing on TikTok ban in India, Supreme Court has directed Madras High Court to pass an interim order on the ban by 24 April. The court says that if the High Court fails to decide on the interim relief by then, the order will stand vacated. Which means, if the order isn't passed by 24 April by the High Court, the ban on TikTok app will be overturned.

Image: Reuters

The order was reported by Bar&Bench and SFLC India.

Meanwhile, at the hearing, TikTok's parent company ByteDance told the Supreme Court that it is suffering losses worth crores due to the ban, reported ZeeNews.

On 3 April, Madras High Court directed center to ban the download of the TikTok app in India owing to it ‘pornographic’ and ‘sleazy’ content, which it says is polluting the younger audience. It’s also been alleged, in several countries no less, that the app is proving to be a fertile hunting ground for paedophiles.

Following the government order, TikTok has been blocked on App Store and Play Store since 18 April.

TikTok boasts of about 0.5 billion users around the world, of which over 119 million are in India.

