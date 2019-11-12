Tuesday, November 12, 2019Back to
The rumoured 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro could arrive as early as this week: Report

The screen is expected to be a 16-inch LCD display with a slightly higher, 3072x1920 resolution.


tech2 News StaffNov 12, 2019 09:29:10 IST

Apple's long-awaited 16-inch MacBook Pro might finally arrive later this week. As the name suggests, the device is expected too feature a 16-inch screen. More importantly, the new model is expected to dump Apple's defective Butterfly keyboard and offer a more traditional scissor switch mechanism instead.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple has been holding private press briefings regarding the the device, which is apparently an indicator that a launch is imminent.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected to feature a keyboard that isn't defective.

Keyboard aside, we're also expecting to see an upgrade to newer. 9th Gen Intel CPUs and the introduction of new AMD GPUs. Various reports have suggested that the 16-inch model will fit in the same form factor as the 15-inch model and that it will eventually replace the 15-inch line.

Getting back to the keyboard, the new design is also expected to see the return of the physical 'esc' key, a critical key for programmers and writers alike. The TouchBar is still expected to remain, however.

The screen is expected to be a 16-inch LCD display with a slightly higher, 3072x1920 resolution. We're hoping that Apple will offer a true HDR option for the display, given that the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Display XDR both support a brightness of over 1,000 nits.

Apple is also expected to launch the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR this year. It's likely that this whole line of Pro(-er?) devices will launch together.

