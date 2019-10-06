Sunday, October 06, 2019Back to
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro to come with 96W USB-C power adapter: Report

Apple has previously confirmed that its upcoming Pro Display XDR will be capable of up to 96W pass-through charging.


tech2 News StaffOct 06, 2019 16:39:36 IST

Apple is reportedly working on a 96W USB-C power adapter for the rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro.

This was first reported by Chongdiantou on Weibo, where it shared a blurry photo of the alleged power adapter's label. The source of this image is unidentified. As per this label, the 96W power adapter has a model identifier of A2166 and will be similarly sized as Apple's existing 87W USB-C power adapter that comes with the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

While the leaked image does not seem very reliable, Apple has previously confirmed that its upcoming Pro Display XDR will be capable of up to 96W pass-through charging.

There have been several reports that Apple will be releasing a 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year. According to a recent IHS Markit report production for the 16-inch MacBook Pro began in September this year. Reportedly, the 16-inch model will boast of the same form factor as the 15.4-inch model, but owing to slimmer bezels, the screen will be larger.

The IHS Markit report also revealed that the laptop will carry the same Coffee Lake H Refresh Intel CPUs that the current generation 15-inch MacBook Pros come with. While newer 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake CPUs are out, they’re low power variants that will not be powerful enough for users looking to buy the 16-inch models. Given that newer mobile GPUs are also not available yet, we expect the rest of the specs of the 16-inch model to remain the same for now. Coffee Lake H is currently the fastest option available to anyone.

