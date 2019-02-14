Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
The Fujifilm X-T30 is a trimmed down version of Fuji's flagship X-T3 APS-C camera

Fujifilm X-T30 with APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, 4K 30p video recording capability launched at $899.

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 22:22:17 IST

Mirrorless cameras made headlines last year when Nikon and Canon announced new lineups of full-frame mirrorless systems, the Nikon Z6 and Canon EOS R. Fujifilm, of course, continued to assert its dominance in the space by launching its flagship X-series camera, the X-T3, in June 2018.

Fujifilm X-T30 APS-C mirrorless camera launched at $899. Image: Fujifilm Global YouTube

Fujifilm has now introduced a trimmed down version of the weatherproof X-T3, the X-T30. The new Fujifilm X-T30 features a 26.1 MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 BSI (backside-illuminated) sensor. The camera has an ISO sensitivity range of 160-12,800 which is expandable up to 80-51,200. The new X-T30 is backed by an X-processor 4 quad-core CPU for better image processing and faster shooting speed.

The sensor might seem tame when compared to that of its Canon and Nikon counterparts, but Fuji uses a unique sensor design that can offer as much, if not more, fidelity than Nikon's and Canon's full-frames.

The camera is lighter than the high-end X-T3 and weighs around 383 grams. It is capable of shooting 30 frames per second at a 1.25x crop and 8 fps with the mechanical shutter, courtesy of the sensor’s phase and contrast detect capability. The hybrid autofocus system sports a 100 percent phase-detect AF pattern that spans the entire frame.

The X-T30 claims to detect faces that are much smaller in the frame with the face-detection feature. The camera now gets a better eye-tracking feature and can detect subject even in AF-C mode. The low-light limit for PDAF has been expanded from +0.5EV to as low -3EV to enhance autofocusing in varied lighting condition.

In terms of video capability, Fujifilm X-T30 is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30 fps and 10-bit 4:2:2 DCI through the HDMI port. The camera can record full HD videos at 120 frames per second. The camera has a 3-inch, 2-way-tilting LCD touchscreen and a 2.36-million dot OLED colour viewfinder. The new X-T30 includes native Film Simulation modes and an SR auto mode that will enable choosing shooting settings from 58 different presets.

But while the X-T30 comes with improved autofocus, Fujifilm has removed features like weather proofing and the spare card slot.

As for the pricing, the new Fujifilm X-T30 has been priced at $ 899 for the body and $ 1,299 with an 18-55 mm kit lens. The mirrorless camera will be released next month.

