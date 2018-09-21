Japanese camera maker Canon which has been a leader in the professional-grade DSLR camera segment for years on 21 September brought its first full-frame mirrorless camera called EOS R to India.

The 30.3 MP EOS R camera will cost Rs 1,89,950 and with the EOS R kit (RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens), the price will be Rs 2,78,945. The sale of the camera will start in mid-October, the company announced.

"Being one of the global leaders in the imaging space, Canon has always kept innovation at the forefront, enabling technology to complement the art of photography. For over 30 years, the legendary EOS system has given photographers and filmmakers the benchmark for high-quality imagery," said Yoshiyuki Mizoguchi, Group Executive — ICB Products Group, Canon Inc.

For the $11 billion camera industry, mirrorless cameras have been a growth engine as digital/compact camera shipments have plummeted. Currently, Sony and Nikon are the leading players in the mirrorless camera segment.

Along with the camera, Canon also unveiled four new RF lenses, two super-telephoto EF lenses and one prime EF-M lens. With the new EOS R, four types of RF mount adapters have been introduced to complete the EOS R ecosystem.

"With its exemplary features like the new RF mount, advanced dual pixel CMOS AF and 4K ultra high definition, it is a marvel designed to complement and expand the creative horizons of its users," Mizoguchi added.

At present, the Japanese major is leading the DSLR segment in India and with the full frame mirrorless camera launch, the imaging player is all set to continue its leadership stride in the segment.

The EOS R features an electronic viewfinder. The camera is equipped with features like advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF, Digic 8 imaging processor, High-density AF points positions, Multi-function slider bar, Flexible AE Mode and High-speed data communication RF mount.

"India has played a key role in the growth journey of Canon's imaging business and I am glad to be here today to witness the launch of the new EOS R system or the future of imaging as we call it," added Mizoguchi.

The RF lens mount is a balance of optical, mechanical and electronic engineering excellence, enabling innovative full-frame lens designs, faster autofocus and high-speed communication between the camera and lens.

The 54mm diameter RF mount is what makes EOS R unique with its short back-focus of 20mm and 12-pin contact points for enhanced communication between the lens and body.

"With this launch, users are being equipped with limitless possibilities, further pushing the boundaries of technology, innovation, and design.

"We foresee the EOS R system contributing significantly to the growth of our imaging business in the country, enabling us to maintain our No. 1 share in the combined DSLR and mirrorless market," emphasised Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India.

The camera has Eye Detection AF which detects the subject's pupil and ensures that the eyes are always in the focus-retaining tack-sharp image.

"The new Canon EOS R system comes equipped with the revolutionary 54mm mount, the latest DIGIC 8 processor and focus speed of 0.05 seconds, making it all set to further evolve the photography culture in the country," said Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India.

The company has sold 90 million EOS cameras and 130 million EF lens so far.