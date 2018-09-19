Wednesday, September 19, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 19 September, 2018 17:15 IST

Nikon Z6, Z7 mirrorless cameras launched in India, prices start at Rs 1,69,950

While the Nikon Z7 will be available starting 27 September, the Nikon Z6 will be available in India in November.

At an event in New Delhi on 19 September, Nikon has launched its first fully mirrorless cameras — the Nikon Z7, and the Nikon Z6. Along with the cameras, Nikon has also launched three "Nikkor Z" lenses with a new larger-diametre mount.

"The new cameras are designed to deliver a new standard of optical excellence. Powerful features and Nikon's quality is what I'm sure our customers will like," Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India, told IANS. "All the products showcase Nikon's legendary craftsmanship that will let users expand the realm of photographic capabilities," he added.

Nikon Z7

Nikon Z7

Nikon Z7 pricing and features

The Nikon Z7 has been launched for a price of Rs 2,69,950, and will be available in India starting 27 September.

Nikon Z7 along with Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/4 S + Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will cost Rs 3,26,950, whereas Z7 with Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/4 S Kit will be priced at Rs 3,14,950. And if you go for the Nikon Z7 with the Mount Adapter FTZ Kit, that will set you back by Rs 2,81,950.

Nikon Z6.

Nikon Z6.

Nikon Z6 pricing and features

The Nikon Z6, on the other hand, will be available in November, and is priced at Rs 1,69,950.

The Nikon Z6 with Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/4 S + Mount Adapter FTZ Kit costs Rs 2,26,950, whereas the Nikon Z6 with Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/4 S will be priced at Rs 2,14,950. The Nikon Z6 with Z6 Mount Adapter FTZ Kit, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 1,81,950.

What's the Nikkor Z mount?

Nikon "Z mount system" comprises mirrorless cameras with a new, larger-diametre mount as well as compatible "Nikkor" lenses and accessories. The "Z mount system" would offer a variety of high-performance lenses, including the fastest lens in the company's history, with f/0.95.

The new mount adapter would enable compatibility with "Nikkor F" mount lenses, thus adding to the variety of choices for photography enthusiasts. The S-Line is a newly designated grade of "Nikkor Z" lenses, which adhere to a new benchmark in optical performance, creating new definitions of design principles and quality control.

Nikon is also planning to release a variety of new lenses that would expand its range of high-performance "Nikkor Z" lenses.

With inputs from IANS.

