FP Trending

Skype has come up with a new, free, conference call service called Meet Now. Users are no longer required to sign up or download Skype to use this service.

The company is believed to have offered this service to combat competition from Zoom, a video conferencing app that's surged in popularity in a post-coronavirus world. Of course, Zoom is now facing quite a bit of flak over various privacy and security issues that have popped up over the last few weeks. Several other video conferencing apps have gained traction in the wake of the lockdowns imposed by countries to stop the spread of coronavirus.

How to use Meet Now

The feature allows you to set up a collaboration space and invite both Skype and non-Skype contacts.

Web[/h2]

Step 1: Go to Skype using a browser

Step 2: Under ‘Meet Now', click on ‘Create your meeting'

Step 3: After that, you will be directed to a new page where you will have to click on ‘Create a free meeting

Step 4: Following which, a link will be generated. You will also see a ‘Share invite' option

Step 5: Choose audio or video call option

App

Step 1: Select the ‘Meet Now' option. You will get a call link and ‘share invite' option

Step 2: Set your call to audio or video and click on ‘Start call'

How this feature works

The unique ‘Meet Now' link can open your Skype app on any device. You can join as a guest, even if you are not signed in. If Skype is not installed on your desktop, clicking on the link will take you to a web client.

The link can be used any time you need it, and Skype holds your call recordings for up to 30 days, and shared media even longer.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.