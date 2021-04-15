Thursday, April 15, 2021Back to
Shubho Nabo Barsho 2021: Wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones

Here are a few quotes and messages that you can share with your friends and family on this special occasion.


FP TrendingApr 15, 2021 10:32:09 IST

Celebrated as the Bengali New Year, Shubho Nabo Barsho is the first day of the Bengali lunisolar calendar. It is being celebrated on Thursday, 15 April this year. The festival also marks the beginning of the financial new year for Bengali businesses. It is also called Pohela Boishak and is observed as a public holiday in Bangladesh.

It is also called Pohela Boishak and is observed as a public holiday in Bangladesh.

Shubho Nabo Barsho 2021 wishes and messages

Here are some of the wishes you can share with your friends on Shubho Nabo Barsho 2021:

1. Happy New Year! May your life be as sweet as the roshogollas and may there be no difficulties in your life. Shubho Nobo Borsho!

2. On this auspicious day of Boishakh, I pray that God showers his blessings upon you and your family. Shubho Noboborsho!

3. Here’s wishing that you greet the Naba Barsha with hope and excitement. Wishing you a year full of joy, happiness, contentment, and peace. Shubho Noboborsho!

4. May the first Baisakh shower prosperity and good health on you. May all your desires get fulfilled on this auspicious day!

5. May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your life with joy. May your new year be happy and prosperous! Happy Bengali New Year to you and your family.

6. Let's welcome the year which is fresh and new, Let's cherish each moment it beholds, Let's celebrate this blissful new year! Shubo Nobo Barsho!

7. Wishing you a very Happy Poila Baisakh! Happy New Year to all my Bengali friends!

8. May you find your way to success this new year. Wishing you and your family have a pleasant year.

9. Happy New Year to all my Bengali friends. May you all have only good memories all through the year! Lots and lots of wishes for the New Year.

