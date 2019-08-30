Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
Samsung's redesigned Galaxy Fold likely to go on sale in Korea from 6 September

To be released globally by the end of September, Galaxy Fold will cost $1,980 (Rs 1,40,000 approx).


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 14:21:46 IST

Samsung's foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, has seen a lot of hiccups in the past since the smartphone was announced in February this year but it still hasn't gone on sale. The company was reportedly working on fixing the screen and hardware issues that led to this delay. Recently Samsung revealed that it has fixed these issues and also announced that the smartphone will officially be launching around September this year. While no fixed date was announced at that time a new rumour has it that the smartphone will finally go on sale in its home market Korea on 6 September.

As per a report by a Korean news agency, Yonhap, Samsung is in talks with Korean carriers with regards to the start the sale of the Galaxy Fold in the market from 6 September.

(Also read: Samsung announces that the redesigned Galaxy Fold will hit markets in September)

Samsungs redesigned Galaxy Fold likely to go on sale in Korea from 6 September

Samsung Galaxy Fold is expected to release globally by the end of September.

The IFA 2019 is also scheduled to take off on 6 September in Berlin so it is possible that Samsung could re-launch its Galaxy Fold on the same day to stay in the news.

It has been confirmed that the price of Galaxy Fold will be $ 1,980 (Rs 1,40,000 approx). Here are the changes that Samsung made to the design of the device.

  • The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel which means that users will not be able to remove it.
  • Additional reinforcements have been provided, most likely to the hinge, to better protect the device from external particles.
  • The top and bottom part of the hinge has been strengthened with newly added protection caps.
  • Metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included for protecting the screen.
  • The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Even before the Galaxy Fold has gone on sale, it has been reported that the company is already planning to launch another foldable smartphone in the first quarter of 2020 as a part of the Galaxy S11 series.

