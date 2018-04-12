The Galaxy Note 9 rumours are picking up steam as we are done with the Galaxy S9 launch. While previous reports have indicated that the Note 9 would be releasing two months before its expected launch, new rumours claim that the Note 9 could arrive with a huge battery and a slightly bigger screen than the Note 8.

The report by Sammobile states that the Note 9 could feature a mammoth 4,000 mAh battery and sport a 6.4-inch OLED display.

So how did Samsung has made so much space in its phone? The report has reiterated the fact that Samsung could implement an in-display fingerprint sensor and free some space for fitting a larger battery.

However, this is in direct contradiction to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo's statement. The analyst claims that the company will not be using an under-display fingerprint scanner because of technical issues with implanting it in the device. Kuo claims that the ultrasonic sensor by Qualcomm and the optical solution by Synaptics does not meet the technical requirements of the company.

As for the 6.4-inch display on the Note 9, which is 0.1-inch more than the Note 8, Sammobile says that the information has come from a trusted source. More should be revealed about the device in the coming months.

More recently, a device quite resembling of the Note 9 has appeared on the Geekbench database. The phone has a single core score of 2190 and a multi-core score of 8806. Apart from this, the Note 9 had earlier apparently also been spotted on HTML5test website which is a web application for evaluating a web browser's accuracy in implementing the HTML 5 web standards.