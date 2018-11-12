Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 November, 2018 13:27 IST

Samsung to manufacture at least 1 million units of its foldable phone: Report

Samsung says that mass-production of the device should begin in a "matter of months".

Samsung, who has been teasing about its foldable smartphone almost a year now, unveiled the device at its developer conference last week, and the company will apparently manufacture as many as 1 million units of the device.

What was unveiled was a sneak peek into a tablet which could be folded horizontally. Samsung describes its folding phone technology as Infinity Flex Display and said that mass-production of the device should begin in a "matter of months", according to a report by The Verge.

Samsung's folding smartphone. Image: Reuters

Samsung's folding smartphone. Image: Reuters

A report by the publication Yonhap revealed that Samsung's chief DJ Koh has confirmed that the company has plans to manufacture at least 1 million units of the foldable phone in its initial phase. Also, if the device does well, there will be further production.

The report also reveals that DJ Koh does not believe that the foldable phone will in any way harm the sales or replace the existing smartphones soon.

The display on the tablet is apparently a resolution of 1536 x 2152 which gives it a 4.2:3 aspect ratio and a screen size of 7.3-inches. When folded the device is an 840 x 1960 display with a tall aspect ratio of 21:9 and screen size of 4.58-inches. We don't even have a name for the device, although it could be called the Galaxy F.

Samsung is also working on other kinds of displays – rollable and stretchable, and there is a possibility that we might see devices with such displays in a few years from now.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

foldable smartphone

Samsung expected to reveal key features of its foldable phone later this week

Nov 06, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to announce Android 9 Pie beta program and new Galaxy UX at SDC 2018

Nov 06, 2018

Galaxy F

Samsung's foldable smartphone will be called Galaxy F; said to have two screens

Nov 03, 2018

Samsung

Samsung gives first glimpse of its foldable smartphone; price, specs still a mystery

Nov 08, 2018

Galaxy F

Samsung explicitly hints at foldable phone launch with new Twitter profile image

Nov 05, 2018

Foldables

Android will natively support ‘foldable’ smartphones to avoid fragmentation: Report

Nov 08, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Freezing air can remove 99 percent of suspended pollutants, new research suggests

Nov 12, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO to launch communication satellite for J&K and Northeast on 14 November

Nov 12, 2018

Supercomputers

Largest brain-like supercomputer switched on after 10 years under construction

Nov 12, 2018

Space

ISRO's Mission Venus invites experiments from space enthusiasts everywhere

Nov 12, 2018