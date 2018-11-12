Samsung, who has been teasing about its foldable smartphone almost a year now, unveiled the device at its developer conference last week, and the company will apparently manufacture as many as 1 million units of the device.

What was unveiled was a sneak peek into a tablet which could be folded horizontally. Samsung describes its folding phone technology as Infinity Flex Display and said that mass-production of the device should begin in a "matter of months", according to a report by The Verge.

A report by the publication Yonhap revealed that Samsung's chief DJ Koh has confirmed that the company has plans to manufacture at least 1 million units of the foldable phone in its initial phase. Also, if the device does well, there will be further production.

The report also reveals that DJ Koh does not believe that the foldable phone will in any way harm the sales or replace the existing smartphones soon.

The display on the tablet is apparently a resolution of 1536 x 2152 which gives it a 4.2:3 aspect ratio and a screen size of 7.3-inches. When folded the device is an 840 x 1960 display with a tall aspect ratio of 21:9 and screen size of 4.58-inches. We don't even have a name for the device, although it could be called the Galaxy F.

Samsung is also working on other kinds of displays – rollable and stretchable, and there is a possibility that we might see devices with such displays in a few years from now.