Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 9 in First Snow White colour, launching December

Galaxy Note 9 First Snow White will be available in 128 GB and will also come with a white S Pen.

tech2 News Staff Nov 25, 2018 11:34 AM IST

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, one of the most anticipated devices of the year, was launched in India on 22 August at an event in New Delhi by DJ Koh, the vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Mobile. The device was launched in four colour variants: Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, and Lavender Purple. The company has now unveiled a yet another colour variant, called the First snow white.

Galaxy Note 9 First Snow White will be available in 128 GB internal storage and is expected to start retailing beginning of December. It will also come with a white S Pen to go with.

Read our full review of the device here.

Galaxy Note 9 in "first snow white" colour. Image: Samsung Newsroom

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

The 128 GB + 6 GB RAM variant of the phone is priced at Rs 67,900 and 512 GB + 8 GB RAM at Rs 84,900. Interestingly, for the 512 GB variant, if you insert a 512 GB microSD card, the device has a mammoth 1 TB of storage.

In terms of specifications, the phone has a 6.4-inch QHD Plus display. It packs an Exynos 9810 SoC chipset. The Note 9 is also a delight for gamers as it has carbon fiber cooling which is helpful in heat dissipation. The Galaxy Note 9 was the first device to support Fortnite on Android.

Camera-wise, the device sports a 12 MP + 12MP  dual camera setup, at the rear and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The primary camera on the Note 9 retains the variable aperture mechanism of the S9 and S9 Plus. The device also packs in a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 9 also includes a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that comes with improved features such as capturing snaps, acting as a remote control for YouTube videos, among others. If you want to know what the supercapacitor to charge Galaxy Note 9's S Pen is and how does it work, head here.

