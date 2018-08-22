Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 22 August, 2018 13:21 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launched in Indian markets starting for Rs 67,900

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be available in 128 GB and 512 GB variants starting 24 August.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9which launched earlier this month, has finally been released in the Indian markets today at an event in New Delhi by DJ Koh, the vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Mobile. The 128 GB + 6 GB RAM variant of the phone will be available at Rs 67,900 and 512 GB + 8 GB RAM will be available at Rs 84,900, starting 24 August.

The Galaxy Note 9 is one of the most anticipated devices of the year and the launch can be considered on power with an iPhone announcement.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The South Korean giant has launched two variants of the device: a 6 GB RAM device with 128 GB internal storage and an 8 GB RAM variant with 512 GB storage. Interestingly, for the 512 GB variant, if you insert a 512 GB microSD card, the device has a mammoth 1 TB of storage.

It comes in four colour variants, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, and Lavender Purple. Lavender Purple, however, will come soon.

In terms of specifications, the phone has a 6.4-inch QHD Plus display. It packs an Exynos 9810 SoC chipset. The Note 9 is also a delight for gamers as it has carbon fiber cooling which is helpful in heat dissipation. The Galaxy Note 9 was the first device to support Fortnite on Android.

Camera-wise, the device sports a 12 MP + 12MP  dual camera setup, at the rear and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The primary camera on the Note 9 retains the variable aperture mechanism of the S9 and S9 Plus. The device also packs in a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 9 also includes a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that comes with improved features such as capturing snaps, acting as a remote control for YouTube videos, among others. If you want to know what the supercapacitor to charge Galaxy Note 9's S Pen is and how does it work, head here.

Samsung also launched the water-resistant Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch. The watch comes in two different sizes and over 60,000 watch faces available on the Galaxy App Store. The watch sports the Corning DX glass and in terms if connectivity uses LTE connectivity to stay connected without the need for a smartphone. The watch can be used for several days on a single charge, and be charged using the new dual wireless charger.

