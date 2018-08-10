Friday, August 10, 2018 Back to
10 August, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9's S Pen is a powerful Bluetooth enabled remote control

The S Pen can play and pause YouTube videos, capture photos, flip through presentations and more.

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York, alongside the Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Home, and like all Galaxy Note devices, this one too has the S Pen stylus, which differentiates the smartphone form the rest in the market.

The new S Pen is more than just a regular note taking stylus. It comes with its own battery inside and takes less than 40 seconds to charge, once docked inside the device. This fast charge can be attributed to the presence of supercapacitors in the stylus. Once charged, it will last for a half hour, which is not bad, considering that the S Pen will keep alternating between being docked inside and being used. This way you won't really have to worry about the battery life of the pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the S Pen. Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the S Pen. Image: Samsung

Since it has its own battery, the S Pen works with Bluetooth Low Energy and can be used in ways it could never in the past.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 v iPhone X v Pixel 2 XL and other flagship comparisons

For instance, it will work like a remote control that can play and pause YouTube videos, capture photographs, and even flip through presentations and more.

Pressing and holding the button on the S Pen opens the camera. This is a default setting on the phone, but it can be changed, as per your convenience.

Considering that it is capable of doing so much, it will surely lose battery fast, but that’s okay because when the battery dies, you will still be able to use it like a regular stylus that takes notes and more.

