tech2 News Staff

Samsung is all set to host its annual Unpacked event today in San Francisco, where the company is expected to unveil several of its latest products in a biannual event. The event will start at 12.30 am IST tonight (30 minutes into 8 February).

Among the products Samsung is expected to launch are the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Buds Plus. It's very possible that the company might also make a couple of "surprise announcements." Our guess? That they might finally release the highly-awaited Bixby smart speakers, or another smartwatch.

To top all this, Andriod, too, has hinted at making an announcement about "something exciting" at the event.

Galaxy S20 series

The Galaxy S20 series is expected to include three smartphones — Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a punch hole placed at the top center of the screen. In terms of the processor, it is being speculated that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's 2020 flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865.

Galaxy S20 Ultra might reportedly sport a square-shaped camera module that will house three cameras and a flash LED and one camera will be placed below this setup. The main module is expected to have a 108 MP primary camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Below this module, another highlight of the camera system is the 48 MP telephoto 'Periscope' camera that is reportedly capable of 10x optical zoom and up to a ridiculous 100x digital zoom. The previous render also shows that the ‘100x’ label will be placed beside the camera along with its marketing name which hasn’t been revealed yet.

According to a tech analyst Jon Prosser, Galaxy S20 will be priced at $999, Galaxy S20 Plus will be priced at $1,199 and Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost you $1,399.

It is also speculated that the smartphones will come with 5G support.

Galaxy Z Flip

A tipster, Ben Geskin, has recently shared a hands-on video of the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip. When unfolded, the display might sport a punch hole at the top that houses the front camera. A tiny secondary display is also expected at the top when folded. This secondary display might show time, battery percentage and date. Galaxy Z Flip might also feature a dual rear camera placed alongside the secondary tiny display. The smartphone might come in a purple colour back with mirror finish.

As per previous reports, Galaxy Z Flip screen unfolds to a 6.7-inch display with a rather tall 22:9 aspect ratio. It will apparently be called the “Infinity Flex” display. Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip's display can be adjusted between 70 and 110 degrees and can be easily propped up on a table.

Further, the phone's display will reportedly have Full HD+ resolution with HDR+ support.

The external display will measure 1.06 inches and will apparently have a resolution of 300 x 116 pixels. Reportedly, the tiny display will have all the always-on features and is Super AMOLED.

The report also claims that at the back, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature Gorilla Glass 6 for protection.

Galaxy Buds Plus

It is expected that the company might unveil the successor of already existing true wireless earbuds Galaxy Buds. They are expected to be named as Galaxy Buds Plus. These Galaxy earbuds are teased on the Apple App Store that suggests that it might look almost similar to their predecessor.

As per the preview, it "will allow iOS users to enjoy an optimised sound experience, on the go."

