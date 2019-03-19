Tuesday, March 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung to hold an event on 10 April; might launch Galaxy A90 with two more phones

Galaxy A90 is rumoured to be the first Samsung smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera.

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 12:40:35 IST

Samsung Galaxy S10 series (here's the review for Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus) has been the talk of the town since launch and now it seems Samsung is gearing up to add a few more devices to its high-end device line-up.

Samsung via a tweet has announced about the upcoming event which is set to take place on 10 April 2019. The event will also be mentioned on Samsung's official site.

Samsung to hold an event on 10 April; might launch Galaxy A90 with two more phones

Samsung Galaxy A-series 2019 Edition with Infinity-U Super AMOLED launched in India

The tweet also carries a short video which shows three displays placed one behind the other, hinting at the possibility of more than one smartphone getting launched at the event.

There is no information on what the event is about.

As per the report in GizmoChina, one of the screens might come with an Infinity-V display while the other two phones might not come with a notch.

It is speculated that Samsung could announce some additional members to new Galaxy A smartphone family with one of them being the Galaxy A90.

Galaxy A90 is rumoured to be the first Samsung smartphone with a  pop-up selfie camera that rotates as it is expected to sport a display with neither a notch nor a punch hole. The rotating feature might allow the pop-up camera to double as a rear camera as well.

Recently, Samsung had even unveiled the Galaxy A50, A30 and A10 smartphones in India and soon after that three new devices  the Galaxy A90, A40 and A20e were also spotted on Samsung's Germany website.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing


also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few compromises

Mar 06, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few compromises
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is a bit handicapped when it comes to face unlock

Galaxy S10

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is a bit handicapped when it comes to face unlock

Mar 11, 2019
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 gets the iFixit treatment; will be quite expensive to repair

Galaxy S10

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 gets the iFixit treatment; will be quite expensive to repair

Mar 08, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Where and how to watch the event

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Where and how to watch the event

Mar 06, 2019
Daily Bulletin: Pakistan bans JuD, detains Masood Azhar's son, brother; SC to hear Ayodhya, Rafale cases; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Pakistan bans JuD, detains Masood Azhar's son, brother; SC to hear Ayodhya, Rafale cases; day's top stories

Mar 06, 2019
Samsung now working on two more folding smartphones after Galaxy Fold: Report

Galaxy Fold

Samsung now working on two more folding smartphones after Galaxy Fold: Report

Mar 07, 2019

science

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Starship First Hop

SpaceX Starship could be launched on its first 'Test Hop' this week, Musk says

Mar 19, 2019
Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Plastic Pollution

Dead whale washes up in Philippines shores with 40 kg of plastic in its stomach

Mar 19, 2019
Why science matters more than ever in the era of fake news and fallacies

Science Fakery

Why science matters more than ever in the era of fake news and fallacies

Mar 19, 2019
The environmental impact of Bitcoin can't simply be mitigated by miners going green

Bitcoin

The environmental impact of Bitcoin can't simply be mitigated by miners going green

Mar 19, 2019