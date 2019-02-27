tech2 News Staff

Samsung is all geared up for its Galaxy A series launch event on 28 February. The South Korean tech giant just recently made a global announcement of its revamped Galaxy A lineup — Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30. The pricing and release date of the smartphones weren't announced by the company, however, reports revealed that the high-end model, Galaxy A50 is priced at EUR 449 in the Netherlands.

The new Galaxy A series is already listed on Samsung India's website with a 'Notify Me' option. While Samsung has introduced two models of the 2019 Galaxy A lineup, a microsite on the Samsung India site showcases three smartphones. Reports suggest that the third smartphone could be the Galaxy A10.

Here's everything we know so far about Samsung's 2019 Galaxy A series:

Samsung Galaxy A50: Features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is the premium handset from the lot that boasts of an in-display fingerprint sensor and triple camera sensors at the back. The phone features a tall, 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy A50 houses a 25 MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP and an 8 MP sensor both with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The Galaxy A50 sports a 25 MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The cameras on the phone are AI-enabled and can recognise and optimise for 20 scenes. Samsung has introduced two variants of the Galaxy A50 model — 4 GB RAM/64GB storage and 6 GB RAM/128 GB native storage.

Samsung Galaxy A30: Features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 features the same Infinity-U Super AMOLED display as the Galaxy A50. The smartphone bears dual rear cameras comprising a 16 MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Unlike the Galaxy A50, it comes with a capacitive rear fingerprint sensor. The phone has a 16 MP front camera that comes with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens. The new Galaxy A30 comes in two options — 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage. The internal storage on both the smartphones can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card. Both Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 pack in a 4,000 mAh battery and support fast charging technology.

While details about internal hardware and software weren't revealed, reports suggest that the Galaxy A-series smartphones might carry Samsung's in-house Exynos chipset. According to a MySmartPrice report, the Galaxy A50 will be powered by an Exynos 9610 octa-core 2.3GHz processor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A30 is tipped to feature an Exynos 7904 octa-core 1.8 GHz chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A10: Features, specifications

Although Samsung hasn't revealed the Galaxy A10 yet, core details about the smartphone have already surfaced on the Internet. As per the leaked spec sheet shared by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy A10 will sport a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The smartphone is said to carry an Exynos 7884 octa-core processor. Unlike the Galaxy A50 and A30 which sports triple and dual camera setups, the Galaxy A10 will have a single 13 MP f/1.9 camera. The phone is said to come in single RAM/storage option — 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage. The Galaxy A10 is tipped to have a 5 MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy A10 is tipped to have a 5 MP front-facing camera. The phone will pack a similar battery capacity as the high-end Galaxy A models, however, it won't support fast charging, as per the report.

Besides the Galaxy A series, Samsung is also set to launch its M-series smartphone, the Galaxy M30 in India. The Samsung Galaxy M30 launch event is scheduled to take place today in New Delhi from 6 pm onwards.

