Galaxy A90 expected to be Samsung's first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera

The Galaxy A90 will also likely pack a triple rear-camera setup and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

tech2 News Staff Feb 04, 2019 16:32:11 IST

Last year's Vivo NEX was the first smartphone to feature a pop-up camera, a solution that was thought to be ingenious at the time in order to deal with the notch problem. While we haven't seen any pop-up camera implementations since Samsung isn't done juggling with the idea just yet.

Po-up camera on the Vivo Nex. Amrita Rajput/ Tech2.

It was popular tipster Ice Universe who started the rumour mill, stating on Twitter that the Galaxy A90 will be the first Samsung smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera. What's also surprising is that the Galaxy A90 is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy A9 (2018) which was launched not too long ago. Hence, rumours or leaks weren't expected until the latter half of 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A90 renders. Image: Trending Leaks

Concept renders of the alleged Galaxy A90 have since surfaced online. As per the renders published by Trending Leaks, there could be two ways in which Samsung might go about the placement of the pop-up camera. One where the camera is centrally located on the top of the phone and the other where the selfie camera pops out from the top left edge of the phone, similar to that on the Vivo NEX.

Having the problem of a notch or the works of having a hole punched into the display out of the way, it would be interesting to see if Samsung manages to pack a higher screen-to-body ratio than that on phones with its Infinity-O displays.

The renders do reveal a bottom bezel, but it isn't very thick. The phone is also seen to pack an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple-rear camera set up on the back along with an LED flash.

The Galaxy A90 will probably not launch anytime soon but we expect more details to surface in the weeks or months leading up to its eventual arrival.

